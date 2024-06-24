'He's a terrier, so you can never rule him out' - can Scott Dixon strike in Brighton's feature handicap?

Course form is a big plus at Brighton, so it's no surprise to see the market revolve around four runners who have already won at the track.

A Pint Of Bear attempts to maintain his 100 per cent record at Brighton, having made it 2-2 there when taking a 6f handicap three weeks ago.

He goes up in class and trip off a 2lb higher mark, but he has produced progressive Racing Post Ratings on his last four starts and has been rated as high as 83, so this mark of 67 may still be workable.

Musical Mystery is another defending an unbeaten record at this venue after seeing off King Of War over course and distance last month.

You could make a case for the runner-up closing the gap, given that was his reappearance and he's 3lb better off, but the winner has since run well behind a well-handicapped rival and has to have a serious chance back here off 1lb lower than last time.

This is a weaker race than Sandy Paradise usually runs in, but he's 6lb above his last winning mark and 0-10 on turf, so it may be better looking to G'Daay to reverse form from their clash at Chelmsford in April.

He was beaten four and a quarter lengths that day, but he was always going to need that first start in 161 days and he's 9lb better off with that rival. All his best turf form has come at Epsom, including victory off this mark, which provides plenty of hope he'll cope at this track.

Analysis by Harry Wilson

Going update

The going was good to firm on Monday afternoon when clerk of the course Philip Hide said: "We're watering at present in the expectation of holding the ground at good to firm given the forecast warm weather and evaporation rates."

What they say

Ed Dunlop, trainer of Musical Mystery

He likes the track and is in good form at home but this is a more competitive race.

Scott Dixon, trainer of A Pint Of Bear, Shaw Park and Candy Warhol

A Pint Of Bear has thrived since going to Brighton albeit over six furlongs. We thought we'd step him up to the seven and give him a chance in this. He's a terrier, so you can never rule him out. Shaw Park put his best foot forward last time and that's why we're sending him back. The return to turf shouldn't hurt Candy Warhol. Brighton as a track is like Marmite but he's handled undulations and turning tracks before. He's at least as good as the other two on his day and deserves a win.

Tony Carroll, trainer of Poetic Force

He seems to be staying around the same handicap mark and the race looks quite competitive. He enjoys Brighton though, and the firmer going should be to his liking. He always tries but perhaps he's getting a bit long in the tooth now.

Reporting by Mary-Jo Jackson

