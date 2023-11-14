'He won easily over course and distance last week' - analysis and quotes for a competitive Newcastle handicap

The first, second and fourth from a handicap over course and distance last week renew rivalry and a case can be made for a different pecking order this time.

Wind surgery in August seems to have helped Eldrickjones and a 5lb penalty for that latest victory shouldn't prevent another bold bid at a track that clearly suits.

Shaladar tanked through that contest, but watchers of the recent action at Gosforth Park will know what an advantage it's been to race against or near the stands' rail, and he may have been flattered when finishing to good effect for second on that part of the track after meeting trouble. Stall one won't be easy to overcome this time.

Ron O was undoubtedly the eyecatcher. He was dropped in from a tricky draw and didn't look to be going anywhere fast towards the far side of the pack when pressure was first applied, but Ray Craggs' gelding really picked up late, missing third place by just a neck.

Newmarket raider Fantastic Fox came from last to first, a feat that isn't easy to pull off at Chelmsford, when dropped to Class 4 company last time, ending a losing run of over two years in the process.

Urban Sprawl had a kinder trip when third there and has run to a similar level twice since. He's not ideally berthed in stall two.

Liamarty Dreams , who disappointed at the track on Saturday, and Master Richard could battle for the early lead from their high draws.

Race analysis by Andrew Cooper

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Fantastic Fox

He's been a bit in and out, but his best performance was when winning at Chelmsford last time. He has been in good form since and a repeat of that would put him bang there.

Ann Duffield, trainer of Master Richard

He ran a better race than his previous run last time and looks to have an each-way chance in an open race. He goes well on the all-weather and is in good shape.

John Quinn, trainer of Titan Rock

He ran well when second at Ayr last time, after which the soft ground was all against him, so we've kept him for the all-weather. He has a good record on artificial surfaces and we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on.

Chris Dixon, part-owner of Zozimus

He’s been running well without winning and shaped nicely at York last time. He seems in good form at home and though we would prefer to be drawn a bit higher, he’s capable of winning a race like this off his mark, if the cards fall right for him.

Roger Fell, joint-trainer of Eldrickjones

He won easily over course and distance last week and we're hopeful he can follow up. He should also have won the time before last on the all-weather, so he has plenty going for him.

Reporting by David Milnes

