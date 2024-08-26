'He should run a nice race' - key quotes and analysis for Lingfield's feature handicap

Few horses would have been as busy as Ultramarine in the last year. He is set to make his 25th start since September 8 and arrives as one of the best-handicapped horses on this card.

Ignoring the fact Ultramarine finished fourth to Native Trail in the 2021 National Stakes when trained by Joseph O’Brien, he sits 9lb below his last winning mark in February.

Recent third-placed turf efforts at Leicester and Windsor bode well for Ultramarine’s return to the all-weather as his four successes for David Evans have all come on the sand. Ultramarine’s supporters may be most fearful of a strong three-year-old contingent.

Sheila’s Paradise is consistent in this sort of race and gets a handy 5lb off from good apprentice Joe Leavy. The Bitter Moose is two from two on the all-weather (one from one here) and has been slipping in the weights after contesting better races than this on the turf recently.

Serengeti Sunrise , a Wolverhampton maiden winner last autumn, is open to significant progress on his fifth start and return from a 115-day break.

Scarboroughwarning will surely be winning before long for Sir Mark Prescott on her second start in a handicap. Her dam won her second handicap off a basement mark of 53 and progressed to pick one up off 27lb higher just ten months later.

This filly shaped promisingly with this 7f trip in mind when a staying-on second over 6f at Chelmsford 12 days ago. That was her first start since January and improvement should be forthcoming.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going update

The going was standard at Lingfield on Monday after 1.4mm of rain in the morning. The brighter weather on Monday afternoon is forecast to continue into Tuesday when it is expected to be sunny with a temperature of 23C.

What they say

Tom Ward, trainer of Lady Dreamer

I've been happy with her last couple of runs. She was up in grade last time and ran well in the Racing League. Back down in grade over this extended trip I think will suit her. She's in good nick and Oisin Murphy's riding, so fingers crossed.

George Scott, trainer of Serengeti Sunrise

He's been a little slow to come to hand. He was a fraction disappointing earlier in the year but seems in good order now. Last season he only really got going at the back end of the year, so we're hoping it's more timing. Obviously, the draw in nine is not ideal, but I think the trip and track should suit him. If things click, he should run a nice race.

Laura Mongan, trainer of Mount Mogan

He loves it round there over the seven furlongs, so the trip's all right. He's actually got a decent draw [six], which is quite rare for him. He puts in a good show most of the time, he just needs a bit of luck.

Reporting by Charlie Huggins

