'He should improve significantly' - four outsiders to note at Wolverhampton on Friday evening

The countdown to Christmas continues and Wolverhampton provides the all-weather action on Friday evening. Here we look at four horses who can outrun their odds . . .

Race: 5.45 Wolverhampton (5f maiden)

Odds: 12-1

The David Evans-trained juvenile travelled well for the early stages of his debut at Chelmsford 11 days ago but dropped off on the race to the line to finish fifth. He will have learned plenty for that experience and the first-time visor could help him to settle better and run a solid race.

Spotlight comment: There's speed in his pedigree but he showed modest form when fading into fifth of seven in novice at Chelmsford (6f, AW; 10-1) 11 days ago; visored this time

Fiddler's Elbow 17:45 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: David Evans

Race: 6.15 Wolverhampton (5f handicap)

Odds: 5-1

Jack Channon is closing in on the half-century mark for winners in his debut season and this consistent performer has a good chance of going close. Although he has not won since October 2022, the three-year-old has run some big races this year and has been unlucky not to get his head in front. He should improve significantly from his run at Lingfield last month.

Spotlight comment: His last win was 14 months ago but he's had several close calls this year including over C&D in September; didn't fire at Lingfield last month but was reported to have been coughing after the race and he could bounce back with a big run

Betweenthesticks 18:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rose Dawes (5lb) Tnr: Jack Channon

Race: 7.15 Wolverhampton (7f handicap)

Odds: 14-1

Trained by Darryll Holland, the three-year-old son of Iffraaj is in solid form and attempts to complete a hat-trick. He came close to recording a career-best effort on the all-weather when winning at Lingfield last time, with that race following success over 1m½f at this track in November. Although he received a 4lb rise he still looks on a good mark.

Spotlight comment: Got back in the groove when scoring over 8.6f here last month and he followed up with a brave win at Lingfield (7f) two weeks ago; up another 4lb but he's on a roll and still looks on a workable mark; respected in hat-trick bid

Dutch Kingdom 19:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: J F Egan Tnr: Darryll Holland

Race: 8.15 Wolverhampton (1m½f handicap)

Odds: 9-1

The all-weather surface is where this Charlie Johnston-trained four-year-old shows her best form, with all five victories coming on synthetics. Although she has yet to win at this track, she has placed third on each of her three appearances and she's 1lb lower than her recent start here over 1m½f.

Spotlight comment: Recorded her fifth AW win when scoring at Chelmsford (1m) in November and she was a close third over C&D 13 days ago; that was a bold bid under a positive ride and she's a key player off 1lb lower here

Wadacre Grace 20:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Charlie Johnston

