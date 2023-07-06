'He should be very competitive' - Charlie Appleby bullish as Yibir drops in trip for Coral Marathon

Charlie Appleby reports Breeders' Cup winner Yibir to be in good condition and expects him to show further progress following his run at Royal Ascot as he features in the Coral Marathon.

The son of Dubawi finished sixth of 12 in the 2m4f Gold Cup, ten lengths behind Courage Mon Ami, on his first attempt at the trip.

Prior to that outing the Godolphin-owned five-year-old had not run further than a mile and five furlongs, but Appleby was pleased that he saw out the trip and Yibir now drops back to two miles for this Listed event.

Appleby said: "We’ve been happy with Yibir since the Gold Cup, which was a good first effort over a proper staying trip.

"We were encouraged with what we saw and dropping back to two miles should suit. If he can build on his last run he should be very competitive."

Before finishing sixth at Royal Ascot, Yibir came fourth in the Group 3 Al Rayyan Stakes at Newbury. His biggest success came in 2021 when landing the Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar.

Yibir faces five rivals, including the Roger Teal-trained Ocean Wind, who makes his first appearance in 771 days.

Ryan Moore, who won this race on Red Verdon two years ago, rides Sleeping Lion. Trained by Harry and Roger Charlton, the eight-year-old was last seen finishing third of five in the Henry II Stakes over course and distance in May.

Raymond Tusk, Estacas and Aaddeey – the last-named representing the in-form partnership of Hollie Doyle and Archie Watson – complete the field.

Saga (centre): will be ridden by Ryan Moore for only the second time Credit: Edward Whitaker

Royal runner Saga goes for Gala

There will be royal representation in the Listed Gala Stakes as Saga, trained by John and Thady Gosden, is one of five to feature.

Owned by the King and Queen, Saga finished fifth of 16 in the Wolferton Stakes under Frankie Dettori, who was hit with a nine-day suspension due to careless riding on the four-year-old, ruling him out of Sandown's two-day meeting. Ryan Moore takes over in the saddle on Saga, who has not won since September 2021.

Notre Belle Bete could finish only eleventh in the Wolferton and returns here for Andrew Balding, while Certain Lad, Poker Face and Savvy Lad are also set to feature.

