'He should be a big player' - quotes and analysis for the rearranged St Simon Stakes

The ultra-consistent Hamish will bid to complete an unbeaten season for the first time at the age of seven when he lines up as hot favourite for this Group 3 saved from Newbury's abandoned meeting last week.

He may not be the best horse in William Haggas's yard but he's certainly a stable star, having finished in the first three in 13 of his 15 Flat turf runs, winning eight of them.

For the two exceptions, he finished fourth in a Hardwicke and a British Champions Long Distance Cup, so it's fair to say whenever he runs he gives his best.

With regular rider Tom Marquand in America to ride Big Evs in Friday's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, Richard Kingscote gets the call, and while his only previous ride on Hamish resulted in a defeat, you can hardly knock a three-quarter-length second to Kyprios in the Irish St Leger with the pair pulling seven lengths clear of the rest in his only Group 1 outing.

For a horse who clearly revels in soft ground, Hamish has actually been beaten both times he has encountered officially heavy ground, although again there was no disgrace either time.

On the first occasion, back in 2019, he was odds-on in a conditions race at Newbury, but that was only because Trueshan, who got up by a neck, hadn't shown his true colours yet.

Hamish: consistent horse for trainer William Haggas Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The second time is more pertinent as it came by a head in this race 12 months ago and to a rival he faces again and is 3lb worse off with, Max Vega .

The Ralph Beckett-trained six-year-old would not be fifth of six in the betting on the opening show if this race was still run at Newbury, as he has won a pair of Group 3s there and been placed in three more.

He did, however, run away with the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket on soft ground as a juvenile, so he's no one-trick pony and his form at this time of year might yet make him the biggest danger.

In September and October (no November runs), Max Vega's form figures are 211327139 compared to 5024075156036 at any other time of year, although he was well beaten in a Group 2 in France last month.

Al Qareem is another tough gelding and he's officially the second best in the race, having fought back once headed to win his last two starts. A Group 3 penalty for Ascot last time gives him the same 3lb penalty as Hamish, though.

The unpenalised King Of Conquest has been very much on the up this year and was a good second to My Prospero at Goodwood last time, while Lone Eagle and Ching Shih are up against it on the figures but are perfectly happy on deep ground.

Race analysis by Paul Kealy

Going update

The going at Newmarket is heavy with further rain forecast overnight into Friday. Rainfall is expected to stop around 8am with a largely dry day to follow.

What they say

Nick Bradley, managing director of Nick Bradley Racing, owners of Al Qareem

He won his last two races, including the Group 3 Cumberland Lodge at Ascot over this trip last time. We decided to send him here rather than to the Prix Royal-Oak because nearly two miles on testing ground would not have been ideal. He carries a penalty but we're hopeful of another good run.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of King Of Conquest

He goes into this in good shape and we know he handles soft ground. He should be a big player if he brings his best form to the table.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Lone Eagle and Max Vega

It hasn't really worked for Lone Eagle since the Gold Cup, but he's training well and will like the ground. Max Vega is in good shape. Newmarket hasn't suited him in the past but the ground will and he's pretty versatile.

David Simcock, trainer of Ching Shih

She's done well since Doncaster, when the last furlong probably stretched her a bit. She looked like she might win before she started to tire in the closing stages. The mile and a half on soft ground should suit.

Reporting by Jonathan Harding

