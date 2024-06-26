'He ran a hell of a race last time' - Connor Beasley can't wait for Brunch as Michael Dods runner gets golden opportunity

There was a lot of talk about stable form in relation to the William Haggas yard at Royal Ascot last week as the Newmarket man was striking at way below his normal high average.

That is to be expected to a certain extent, given the competitive nature of the racing at the meeting, but even so, the yard must have been a bit disappointed at having just one winner.

It was Unequal Love who delivered that sole success, when winning the Wokingham, and, although it would be harsh to suggest the string is out of form, they aren’t right at their peak.

That fact is something that won’t be lost on those considering a bet on Elnajmm here as, not only is he having his first run in 317 days, but he has also been gelded since that Lingfield maiden victory. It is difficult to know whether he will be at his best given the stable’s form.

Elnajmm has a good pedigree being by Sea The Stars out of an all-weather-winning dam, and that at least gives hope he will be suited by returning to an artificial surface for the first time since finishing second on his debut at Kempton in November 2022. But he has question marks.

William Haggas: still not hit top form this season

If Elnajmm is unable to provide the answers then maybe last year’s winner Lattam can. He is 3lb higher than when landing the race 12 months ago and this will be his first run at the track since. However, he beat Brunch by only a length and a quarter that day and is 12lb worse off.

Brunch was an unlucky loser when fourth behind Aerion Power and subsequent winner Great Blasket at Nottingham last time and looks to have been found a golden opportunity by Michael Dods.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Lattam

He won the race last year so it made sense to keep him on the go to have another crack at this as it’s too quick for him on turf. There looks to be a William Haggas horse in there who could be dangerously handicapped.

Daniel Kubler, joint-trainer of Helm Rock

He ran well off a break last time and his best form is arguably on the all-weather so he has plenty going for him. Hopefully the surface is not too slow as it can ride that way in hot weather.

George Boughey, trainer of All The King’s Men

He ran behind Brunch at Nottingham last time and has come on for that at home. His last win was on the all-weather and we expect a decent showing.

Connor Beasley, rider of Brunch

He ran a hell of a race back off a break at Nottingham last time, when he could have finished closer, and I’m very much looking forward to getting back on him.

James Horton, trainer of Navagio

He’s not run on the all-weather for us but has plenty of experience of it at home. He was supposed to run at Royal Ascot, but the ground was too quick for him and, if it rides deep at Newcastle as it often does at this time of year, it should suit him.

Reporting by David Milnes

