'He looked to have a touch of class' - three to watch out for at Doncaster

With Sandown's Flat card called off, . Here, we pick out three horses to keep an eye on during the coverage.

1.40

Mick Easterby was always a trainer to follow in the early weeks of the Flat season and that remains the case now that son David has joined him on the licence.

So it was no real surprise when their Hoots Toots returned from a six-month break to land a 7f handicap at Thirsk three weeks ago.

And nor would it be any sort of shock were the four-year-old to defy a 5lb rise and complete a four-timer this afternoon.

2.15



ITV4 may only have switched to Doncaster after Sandown's card was cancelled, but James Tate always had the 6f novice event in mind for United Approach.

His promising colt was an impressive winner at Ayr as a two-year-old and is from a family which gets better with age.

And the bullish trainer recently told Racing Post Weekender readers: "He looked to have a touch of class last season. I hope he'll emerge as a black-type performer."

2.50

If United Approach does not live up to expectations, his owner has another fine chance of a TV winner just 35 minutes later.

Saeed Manana's Royal Dress improved with each of three runs at two, culminating in a second place on this course last July.

Richard Hannon has already won with seven different three-year-olds this season and this filly gives him every chance of making it eight today.

