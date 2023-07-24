'He likes the course and distance so should run well' - Murphy hoping Tarbaan can keep perfect Chelmsford record intact

Chelmsford features in my top five tracks for being drawn to a course specialist, but with seven of the runners in the Class 4 feature having been successful there, our task isn't really helped too much.

One or both of Tarbaan (1-1) and Semser (2-2) will lose unbeaten course records and Amy Murphy, likely still on a high from landing the John Smith's Cup by a whisker with 18-1 shot Pride Of America, will be hoping Tarbaan has a bit more scope from a handicapping perspective than the Gary Moore runner.

Jenson Benson, a Chelmsford regular, is the most prolific course winner with four wins. However, he usually races at a lower level and his form figures when venturing into Class 4 company read 33049.

Wild Hurricane hasn't run at Chelmsford before - in fact the five-year-old has been limited to only four starts, so it is interesting that Godolphin have persevered. Cheekpieces replace the hood he wore last time, though, when he didn't look that straightforward, and with Noodle Mission (stall 15) taken out with a bruised foot and Yeoman (14) scratched due to a bad scope it leaves David Egan with most to do from the gates.

Another lacking course form is Totnes but Andrew Balding's filly, one of only two three-year-olds in the field, is two from three on the all-weather. She was installed as favourite in the early betting and has the assistance of Oisin Murphy in the saddle from stall three.

Analysis by Andrew Cooper

What they say

Amy Murphy, trainer of Tarbaan

He likes the all-weather and the course and distance, so he should run well. He needed his first run back [at Newmarket] and then he was a bit short of room at a crucial point last time at Haydock. He's not perfectly drawn in stall nine, but hopefully he can take his time early doors.

Sean Woods, trainer of One For The Frog

He's run well around there before and we've been waiting to run him over that trip, as we think a mile and a quarter will suit. He's drawn okay in stall seven and he'll get his chance in what looks a competitive race.

Gary Moore, trainer of Semser

It's a track he seems to run well at. He'll have to up his game from what he did last time as this is a better race, but hopefully he goes there with some sort of chance.

Shaun Lycett, trainer of Jenson Benson

He didn't run very well last time on account of him making the running, so I'd put a line through that. The wide draw [in 11] doesn't matter as he's a hold-up horse. He can get quite keen, so he's better off being given a bit of room rather than being trapped on the inside and he's won from wider than that before. He's won over seven [furlongs], a mile and a mile and a quarter round there, so he loves it at the track. He's an each-way chance for sure.

Mark Usher, trainer of The Bay Warrior

He loves Chelmsford. It's quite a strong, deep race compared to the sort of races which he's won, but he likes this trip, he's got a good draw and Rhys Clutterbuck has won on him before. He's been off for a little while, but for no particular reason, and he's pretty straight and fit. He'd have an each-way chance.

Reporting by Harry Wilson

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.