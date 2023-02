'He has a great chance' - Paul Nicholls expects big things from Hitman

The Denman Chase punches well above its weight as a Gold Cup trial. Since 2010, nine horses have gone from this race to make the first four in the Cheltenham Gold Cup compared with eight from the Irish Gold Cup and 11 from the Betfair Chase. The comparative numbers for Britain's other leading Grade 2s, the Cotswold and Charlie Hall, are five and zero.

While that is the general case, the specifics of this year are not so promising. Eldorado Allen is the only one of the seven runners with a Gold Cup entry, and he is a 100-1 shot. He tends to stick to Graded races, whereas most of his rivals tend to mix and match Graded races with handicaps. But that can hardly be said to be atypical of a race that is most readily associated with Denman and Native River.

The penalty structure this year favours horses like Fanion D'Estruval and Hitman over Eldorado Allen, who carries the maximum 8lb penalty having won this race last year. Since then, Fanion D'Estruval has placed in an Ascot Chase and a Rowland Meyrick, while Hitman has been second in the Melling Chase and Old Roan.

On this season's form Hitman should be tough to beat if he stays this far. He was just touched off from a mark of 159 in the Old Roan and had Ga Law (now rated 10lb higher) in behind. The stamina question was not addressed in the King George, in which he was never competitive. Newbury might be more galloping than Kempton, but it is not a stiff track.

Sam Brown and Does He Know carry 4lb penalties for winning Grade 3s at Aintree and Cheltenham respectively, and have run just as well in Grade 2s – Sam Brown was third in the Charlie Hall, Does He Know won last year's Reynoldstown – and Sam Brown does not seem as reliant on the mud as when he was younger.