'He goes there with a good shout' - can William Buick strike in competitive Carlisle Bell on first visit to the track?

Mostawaa was a game winner of the Carlisle Bell a year ago and looks to have excellent claims again off a 5lb lower mark.

It is doubled to effectively ten if taking into consideration Brandon Wilkie's 5lb claim, and there was plenty of promise to take from his third-placed effort over a furlong further at York last time.

That was his first start since returning from a stint in Meydan, where he didn't disgrace himself in the early part of the year, and another big run is expected on just his second visit to the track.

Another to consider is Billyb , who took only two starts to win for Craig Lidster. His strong-travelling Beverley success last time puts him right in the mix for this and he returns to a trip he won over when landing a competitive Class 2 handicap off a 5lb higher mark at Southwell in 2022.

Off the same mark, On A Session also boasts an obvious chance. He was unlucky not to win when a staying-on second from stall nine at Chester last time, but he's never won over a mile and is not a regular winner.

The style in which Hale End won at Thirsk last time suggests he has more winning to do, while an 8lb rise for the easy Pontefract winner Million Thanks would not be harsh if he could produce his best.

The former Juddmonte-owned Leadenhall is unexposed and fascinating, but he has often been found wanting for application and may be one to support a different day.

Race analysis by Maddy Playle

Ground and weather

The going is good to firm, good in places after 4mm of water was applied to the track on Tuesday morning.

Clerk of the course Harry Phipps said: "We did some selective watering on Tuesday morning and it’s good to firm, good in places at the moment but there could be some dry back to good to firm by post time. We have a between 30-40 percent chance of a light shower on Wednesday afternoon."

What they say

Dianne Sayer, trainer of Redarna and Detective

It’s great to have two runners in a race as prestigious as the Carlisle Bell and we’ve claimed off Redarna as we like to give the old boy as much help as we can. He’s drawn wide in stall 16, but he likes to drop in and hopefully he'll be okay. Detective has a better draw in stall three, but we have our fingers crossed he can make the most of it.

Dan Kubler, joint-trainer of Al Rufaa

He’s down in class and if things drop right for him he could run a big race. He likes to come from off a fast pace, which he should get in a big field like this.

Ruth Carr, trainer of Dawn Of Liberation

His owner lives close to the track so it would be great to win it and he’s edging nicely down the handicap. He didn’t have much luck at Nottingham last time so hopefully he can make amends.

Craig Lidster, trainer of Billyb

He won very well at Beverley last time, after which this has always been the plan, and we couldn’t be happier with him at home. He has a decent draw in stall four and hopefully he can make the most of it.

Rebecca Menzies, trainer of Million Thanks

He won very well at Pontefract last time, although the race isn’t working out that well. He’s up 8lb but ticks plenty of boxes in that he’ll like the track, the ground and we have the in-form Oisin Orr in the saddle.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Maysong

He was second in the consolation race for this a couple of years ago and if things drop right for him he could be thereabouts. He’s versatile as regards ground.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Yaaser

We’ve booked William Buick, who’s never ridden at Carlisle before but he’s done us proud in the past. We’ve a wide draw in stall 15 to overcome, but they can often be the place to be in these races as you can slot in. A mile might stretch him but he goes there with a good shout.

Reporting by David Milnes

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.