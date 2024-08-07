'He goes there with a good chance' - stable confidence behind Carrytheone as he bids to make amends for luckless recent runs

When is it time to give up on a horse? That’s probably what punters who have backed Carrytheone the last three times are asking themselves.

He found trouble everywhere he went when a fast-finishing third in the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot in June and it was a similar story in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket next time when he again found his path blocked at a crucial stage before rocketing home for fourth.

Back at Ascot for the International Stakes last time he was once again nearest at the finish in fifth after a slow start behind winner Northern Express. Everything will surely drop right for Carrytheone sometime soon, but he is quite expensive to follow.

The horse who beat him in the Bunbury Cup was Aalto and he did it well, too. The Ian Williams-trained four-year-old put two lengths on the field and never looked in danger.

He was well fancied when behind Carrytheone in the International at Ascot last time, but this time it was Aalto’s turn to find trouble in running and he was beaten only two and a quarter lengths in ninth. He might have beaten Carrytheone with a clear run and can reverse places.

Akkadian Thunder is the big improver in the race and runs off just 3lb higher than when successful at Doncaster last time. If he progresses again, he could prove the biggest danger.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Ground and weather

The going was described as good to firm on Tuesday morning, but a few showers are expected before racing. Chepstow manager Ron Mason said: "We're watering to maintain. It's not an overly drying day, so we might get the odd shower bringing in a total of 1mm maximum. On raceday, we're expecting a cloudy day with showers coming late morning, with the potential of 2-3mm."

Eve Johnson Houghton: double-handed with Streets Of Gold and Jumby

What they say

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Streets Of Gold and Jumby

They're great servants and they've done really well for us. They've been very high in the handicap, which has been hard for them, so this is probably the easiest race either of them have run in for a while. They're both seven-furlong specialists, but it's hard to find those races so we've had to look elsewhere. I got the wrong trip for both of them but we're back at their specialist trip.

Michael Bell, trainer of Carrytheone

He's in good order, the only slight concern is his draw. Saffie [Osborne, jockey] will need to drop him in for a bit of cover because drawn in one is not ideal, but he goes there with a good chance.

Ian Williams, trainer of Aalto

He's been in good form since his Bunbury Cup success. He ran well at Ascot, but he just didn't get a lot of luck in running.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Gorak

He had a fantastic start to the season, but he had a really hard race at Ascot where he was drawn on the wrong side. He ran a cracker on a track that didn't play to his strengths, while he ran uncharacteristically below par in the Bunbury Cup. He really likes top of the ground, so I'm hoping they don't get too much rain. I think the track will suit him and it's a fantastic opportunity to pick up some good prize-money.

David O'Meara, trainer of Akkadian Thunder

We're delighted with the progress he's made this year. He seems to be quite suited by fast ground, a good gallop and seven furlongs. Hopefully he can cope with the track's undulations.

Reporting by Liam Headd

