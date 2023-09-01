'He goes nicely at home' - Amo Racing-owned half-brother to Persian Force makes debut at Ffos Las

Alice Haynes sends two runners on a 540-mile round trip on Friday as Parisiac and newcomer Manhattan Mirage feature at Ffos Las.

The latter, who is owned by Amo Racing, was purchased for €170,000 as a yearling at the Goffs Orby sales in September last year and makes his first career start in the 6f maiden (5.50 ).

The two-year-old son of Inns Of Court boasts a strong pedigree and Haynes is excited for what his future may hold.

Spotlight comment

€170,000 yearling who holds a few notable entries later in the month, including in the Group 1 Middle Park; dam produced two useful colts for Richard Hannon (both successful on 2yo debut), notably Group 2 winner Persian Force; interesting.

Manhattan Mirage 17:50 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Alice Haynes

She said: "He’s a half-brother to Persian Force, and he won’t mind the conditions underfoot at all. It’ll be a good first experience for him, but he goes quite nicely at home.

"Whatever he does here he’ll improve on. It’s another horse from Amo Racing who we’ll give plenty of time to, and he’ll be a nice one for the backend of this year and then next year too."

The Newmarket-based trainer also sends three-time winner Parisiac to Ffos Las to contest the opening 6f handicap (4.45 ).

The four-year-old broke his maiden for the yard in June and Haynes added: "He’s in good form and it’s a small field. He’s consistent and he ran quite well last time."

Spotlight comment

Consistent in headgear this summer, having won for blinkers first going on off a 5lb lower mark at Lingfield (6f, good to firm) in June; is fine on any ground and straightforward, so ought to go well once more.

Parisiac 16:45 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie (7lb) Tnr: Alice Haynes

Read these next:

'I think we're a big price at 25-1' - Ed Bethell not afraid to pitch talented sprinter into Haydock Group 1

'His Irish record consists of a string of 1s' - five Flat stars pencilled in for the Irish Champions Festival next weekend

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.