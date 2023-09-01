Racing Post logo
17:50 Ffos Las

'He goes nicely at home' - Amo Racing-owned half-brother to Persian Force makes debut at Ffos Las

Alice Haynes: will saddle two runners at Ffos Las, including an Amo Racing-owned debutant
Alice Haynes: will saddle two runners at Ffos Las, including an Amo Racing-owned debutantCredit: Edward Whitaker
17:50 Ffos LasProstate Cymru 3A's Leisure Carmarthen Maiden Stakes (GBB Race)
Flat Turf, Maiden
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:10
Class:5
Distance:6f
SKY

Alice Haynes sends two runners on a 540-mile round trip on Friday as Parisiac and newcomer Manhattan Mirage feature at Ffos Las.

The latter, who is owned by Amo Racing, was purchased for €170,000 as a yearling at the Goffs Orby sales in September last year and makes his first career start in the 6f maiden (5.50). 

The two-year-old son of Inns Of Court boasts a strong pedigree and Haynes is excited for what his future may hold.

Spotlight comment

€170,000 yearling who holds a few notable entries later in the month, including in the Group 1 Middle Park; dam produced two useful colts for Richard Hannon (both successful on 2yo debut), notably Group 2 winner Persian Force; interesting.

Silk
Manhattan Mirage17:50 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Alice Haynes

She said: "He’s a half-brother to Persian Force, and he won’t mind the conditions underfoot at all. It’ll be a good first experience for him, but he goes quite nicely at home. 

"Whatever he does here he’ll improve on. It’s another horse from Amo Racing who we’ll give plenty of time to, and he’ll be a nice one for the backend of this year and then next year too."

The Newmarket-based trainer also sends three-time winner Parisiac to Ffos Las to contest the opening 6f handicap (4.45).

The four-year-old broke his maiden for the yard in June and Haynes added: "He’s in good form and it’s a small field. He’s consistent and he ran quite well last time."

Spotlight comment

Consistent in headgear this summer, having won for blinkers first going on off a 5lb lower mark at Lingfield (6f, good to firm) in June; is fine on any ground and straightforward, so ought to go well once more.

Silk
Parisiac16:45 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Brandon Wilkie (7lb)Tnr: Alice Haynes

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 1 September 2023Last updated 08:00, 1 September 2023
icon
