'I think we're a big price at 25-1' - Ed Bethell not afraid to pitch talented sprinter into Haydock Group 1

Ed Bethell is eyeing a quick return to action for Regional a week on Saturday and has warned his sprinter is "a big price at 25-1" for the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

He believes a step up to six furlongs will suit the five-year-old, who finished fifth behind all-the-way winner Live In The Dream in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York last Friday on his first run in Group 1 company.

That was the first defeat of 2023 for Regional, who had won a five-furlong handicap at York and a Listed event at Haydock, but his trainer said: "I was really happy with him. Fair play to Live In The Dream, who won very well, but he changed the whole complexion of the race by doing what he did. He broke the race apart.

"They had a game plan and it worked, but we got rushed off our feet a little bit, which I wasn't really expecting. It looked as if we wanted six furlongs at that level, so all being well we'll give the Sprint Cup a whirl. That's where I want to aim him, as long as the ground is good or good to firm."

Bethell is not afraid of taking on Commonwealth Cup and July Cup winner Shaquille, who is a best-priced 6-4 favourite to complete a Group 1 hat-trick at Haydock.

The trainer said: "Obviously, Shaquille looks like he could sweep all before him at the moment, but we're not far away on ratings. I think we're a big price at 25-1 if we back up quickly.

"It's always been a worry I've had with Regional in the past, whether he will back up, but he didn't have too long a gap between York and Haydock, so we'll see."

Haydock Sprint Cup (September 9)

Betfair: 6-4 Shaquille, 7-2 Kinross, 10 Spycatcher, 12 Azure Blue, Ocean Quest, Sacred, 16 Believing, Lezoo, Sense Of Duty, 20 bar

