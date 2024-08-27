'He gets in off a nice weight and just loves good ground' - can That's About Right win again for Philip Rothwell

This handicap hurdle has been a goldmine for punters with four favourites out of the last five obliging and no double-digit winner since Runyon Rattler at 22-1 for Phillip Rothwell in 2017.

Rothwell runs the hat-trick seeking That's About Right seven years on. The six-year-old has come alive this summer with wins at Downpatrick and Wexford and can't be ruled out, despite having a 9lb higher mark to deal with. He sneaks in off bottom weight and Conor Owens 7lb claim adds to his allure. This is a hotter race than his last two, though.

Shane O'Callaghan is one from two at Bellewstown this year and he teams up with Ta Na La , who won a course-and-distance maiden hurdle on her last visit to the County Meath track.

She was given a Racing Post Rating of 113 for that, so her handicap mark of 109 seems fair. She was well on top at the line in that maiden hurdle and the second and fifth both came out and won next time, so the form is holding up well.

Barry Lyndon was nibbled at in the market at big prices before his latest outing at Galway, but those who backed him from 25-1 down to 12-1 were in bother very early as missed the kick when the tape rose and he was caught out very wide afterwards. He is so much better than the bare form of that and a mark of 121 makes him very interesting.

Topweight Visionarian is undoubtedly the class act of the race. He is rated 150 over fences and runs off a 16lb lower mark over hurdles here. His reappearance at Listowel in June was very disappointing, though, and it will be interesting to see which way the market speaks.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Yeats Star and Shesadream

They've both been off for a while. Yeats Star hasn't run since the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham. He was disappointing there, but on his run at the Dublin Racing Festival before that he would have to have a squeak in this. Shesadream has been off for over a year, but she's a nice mare on her day and Jack [Kennedy] is on her.

Dermot McLoughlin, trainer of Barry Lyndon

Anything that could have gone wrong at Galway, did go wrong. He missed the break and was then caught out very wide. I think he's a bit better than that so, fingers crossed, he can show more here.

Emmet Mullins, trainer of Sea Music

He ran twice during Galway, but you can put a line through the second run as the ground went against him as it was proper soft. Hopefully, Bellewstown doesn't get too much rain and I think he'll be fine down in trip.

Phillip Rothwell, trainer of That's About Right

He's been great and he just loves good ground. He gets in off a nice weight and hopefully the handicapper hasn't got a hold of him yet.

