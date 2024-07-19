Racing Post logo
Previews
premium

Has Ryan got it right? One of many questions to be answered on another hectic Saturday afternoon

Content ridden by Chris Hayesm winning the Staffordstown Stud Stakes at the Curragh
Content has taken over as Irish Oaks favourite since Ryan Moore was booked to ride herCredit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

There's nothing like a jockey switcheroo to make a race look really tricky. That's just one of the reasons Saturday's Juddmonte Irish Oaks needs to be handled with care as an international field of 14 fillies goes to post, the largest field for an Irish Classic this season.

There was Port Fairy looking like the obvious one, having shown her battling qualities to win the Ribblesdale. But instead of just plumping for her, Ryan Moore has committed to Content, whose form figures this year are: 883.

Maybe he was intrigued by her name, since content is one of those things that Moore never appears to be. You probably don't get to spend entire decades as one of the best Flat jockeys in the world by being easily satisfied.

Racing Writer of the Year

