Guineas fourth Military March 'will certainly need the race' on first start for 999 days

An awful lot has happened since Military March last saw a British racecourse when finishing fourth in the 2020 running of the 2,000 Guineas. From that contest, Kameko, Pinatubo and Arizona assumed stallion roles later that year, while back in fifth and sixth were 2021 Royal Ascot winner Juan Elcano and multiple Group-race winner Kinross.

On the strength of that form Military March is a potential blot on the handicap off a mark of 107 tackling a 1m4½f trip over which he is bred to thrive for trainer Saeed bin Suroor, whose course record is exceptional.

This one-time Derby hope has presumably been kept in training with Group 1 aspirations in mind, but market clues must be heeded ahead of his comeback and handicap debut.

However, even if the betting speaks strongly in Military March's favour, there are any number of appealing alternatives for whom race-sharpness is assured.

Among those is Haunted Dream , who has placed in top handicaps across many of Britain’s major cards in recent times. They include Ebor day at York, Eclipse day at Sandown and Goodwood Cup day at the Glorious meeting. An eighth-placed finish in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket last time (fifth of 22 in his group), suggests he remains in form.

Another likely type is Omniscient , who has recorded his two top performances on Racing Post Ratings on the all-weather. Excuses are easy to identify for his recent turf disappointments.

Returning to a synthetic surface will also help last month's Racing League winner Valsad , after desperate ground caught him out in the Autumn Cup at Newbury. That additionally brings Onesmoothoperator into the conversation as he is 4lb better off with Valsad after little went his way last time out.

Military March returns from mammoth layoff

Godolphin's Military March, who finished fourth in the 2,000 Guineas won by Kameko in 2020, makes his first start for 999 days as the new season of the All-Weather Championships begins at Newcastle.

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained son of New Approach was rated a leading contender for the Derby during his Classic year but did not run again until Meydan in January 2021, which was his last start.

Military March won the Group 3 Autumn Stakes at Newmarket in 2019 under Oisin Murphy, who takes the ride again as the six-year-old goes beyond 1m1f for the first time on his all-weather debut.

Bin Suroor said: "Military March had a setback and this will be his first appearance in a long time. He's been working well in the mornings, although he'll certainly need the race.

"We gave him an entry in the Bahrain International Trophy and he has the option of that or Dubai afterwards, but I’m looking forward to seeing him back on a racecourse."

Conditions check

The going is standard and the forecast is for bright and sunny weather on Tuesday.

What they say

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Blanchland

We like him. He's had a few hiccups through the season, but he's in good order now. We're looking forward to getting him back to Newcastle as he won there as a two-year-old last year.

Luke Morris, rider of Omniscient

He ran very well at the track in the Northumberland Plate, when he didn't quite stay the trip. Returning to the all-weather will suit and this trip is his optimum, so we're very hopeful.

Roger Charlton, trainer of Valsad

He ran very well at Southwell on what was his first time on the all-weather and then we maybe ran him back too quickly at Newbury. He was also unsuited by the heavy ground there and didn't get home. He's in good form and, although it looks a competitive race, he should be suited by the track and we're hopeful before he goes to the sales next week.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Wynter Wildes

She's a cracking filly who puts her all into every race. There are a real lack of options for her, which is why we've been forced to go up in grade. It's a very hot race, but she loves the track and is three from three under my apprentice Mikkel Mortensen.

