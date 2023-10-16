Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Blackcurrent (8.30 Newcastle)

Has a good win record for one operating at a lowly level, going close to recording a seventh course success when runner-up in a slightly higher grade over track and trip last month. On a winning mark and five of his previous course wins have come under Paula Muir.

Paul Curtis

Blackcurrent 20:30 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Paula Muir (3lb) Tnr: Alan Brown

The Punt nap

Oh So Grand (4.20 Newcastle)

Has been in good form this season, putting in what was arguably her best performance last time. She has a good attitude to her racing and can put in another solid run here under Jack Mitchell.

Laurence Morter

Oh So Grand 16:20 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Eyecatcher

Boldly (4.20 Newcastle)

The George Boughey-trained three-year-old was doing his best work late on over a mile at Pontefract last time and should be suited by this step up in trip on his handicap debut.

Marcus Buckland

Boldly 16:20 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: George Boughey

Speed figures

Omniscient (4.55 Newcastle)

His two best figures by some way have come on the Tapeta surface at Newcastle and Southwell, so a return to the north-east track after some below-par turf runs looks significant.

Craig Thake

Omniscient 16:55 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Newmarket nap

Military March (4.55 Newcastle)

Fancied to defy a 999-day absence after some smart work on the Limekilns for trainer Saeed bin Suroor.

David Milnes

Military March 16:55 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

Dark horse

Wynter Wildes (4.55 Newcastle)

Comes here in good form after winning last time out, has a decent record on this surface and is unbeaten in three runs under 7lb claimer Mikkel Mortensen.

Mark Friar

Wynter Wildes 16:55 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Mikkel Mortensen (7lb) Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

