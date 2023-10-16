Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Blackcurrent (8.30 Newcastle)
Has a good win record for one operating at a lowly level, going close to recording a seventh course success when runner-up in a slightly higher grade over track and trip last month. On a winning mark and five of his previous course wins have come under Paula Muir.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Oh So Grand (4.20 Newcastle)
Has been in good form this season, putting in what was arguably her best performance last time. She has a good attitude to her racing and can put in another solid run here under Jack Mitchell.
Laurence Morter
Eyecatcher
Boldly (4.20 Newcastle)
The George Boughey-trained three-year-old was doing his best work late on over a mile at Pontefract last time and should be suited by this step up in trip on his handicap debut.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Omniscient (4.55 Newcastle)
His two best figures by some way have come on the Tapeta surface at Newcastle and Southwell, so a return to the north-east track after some below-par turf runs looks significant.
Craig Thake
Newmarket nap
Military March (4.55 Newcastle)
Fancied to defy a 999-day absence after some smart work on the Limekilns for trainer Saeed bin Suroor.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Wynter Wildes (4.55 Newcastle)
Comes here in good form after winning last time out, has a decent record on this surface and is unbeaten in three runs under 7lb claimer Mikkel Mortensen.
Mark Friar
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Tuesday
Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders targets the £50,000 guaranteed pool
