The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Oh So Grand (4.20 Newcastle)

Oh So Grand has been in good form this season, winning back-to-back races in July, and she was narrowly denied a third win of the season last time at Epsom after putting in what was arguably her best performance of her short career. She has a good attitude, often leading, and has shown she can handle an all-weather track. Everything points towards another solid performance.

Military March (4.55 Newcastle)

Military March has not been seen on the track since finishing eighth in the Group 2 Singspiel Stakes at Meydan in January 2021, so making a return to racing in a Class 2 handicap is interesting. The obvious question is if he is ready having been off for so long. However, he clearly has the ability to win these kinds of races, having won a Group 3 and finished fourth in the 2,000 Guineas. If he is at the top of his game he should go well.

Able Kane (5.10 Leicester)

Able Kane ran no sort of race when last seen. He started off well but got outpaced in the closing stages. However, he has run some good races this season and a drop back into Class 3 company should suit. As should a return to Leicester where he has a smart record of three wins from five runs. He is proven on all types of ground conditions and looks well placed to bounce back.

