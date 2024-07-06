Ground eases to soft, good to soft in places at Sandown as heavy rain hits before Coral-Eclipse card

The ground has softened up at Sandown ahead of its Coral-Eclipse card after the track was hit by a significant amount of rain overnight.

The going at the course was good on the round track and good, good to soft in places on the sprint track following racing yesterday. However, 10.2mm of rain overnight has seen conditions change to soft, good to soft in places on both courses.

A further 5.8mm of rain before racing began yesterday means a total of 16mm of rainfall has hit Sandown in the last 24 hours.

Speaking at 7.45am, clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: "We got just under 6mm when we raced here yesterday and it really started doing so again immediately after the last race at 5pm. It rained then on and off until the earlier hours of the morning and some bursts were heavier than others.

"It looks like we've got a few more showers in the next half an hour but then the picture looks like it's improving a bit. You're never immune to more showers, but the intensity of the system moves away from us."

The feature race takes place at 3.35 , with City Of Troy attempting to emulate some Derby greats by following up in the Eclipse. Cooper believes one certain part of the track could be where the action unfolds.

He added: "We're calling the going as it is for now, but I anticipate the best ground may be in the middle of the course and where the racing may take place. We do have a mile of fresh ground, including the bends, on the round course. We'll see if we get any more showers today too if any other going change needs to be made.

"From a Sandown perspective, it's brilliant and we're delighted that the Eclipse is the chosen path for City Of Troy. Sea The Stars and Golden Horn are greats who have done the double, and it's good to see City Of Troy has got some form on softer ground."

There are 11 non-runners on Sandown's seven-race card, all of which are due to the going.

Non-runners

1.15: 7. Get The Music On (Going), 8. Al Shabab (Going)

1.50: 2. Change Sings (Going), 8. So Majestic (Going)

3.00: 8. Tiaraqueen (Going)

4.12: 2. Break The Bank (Going), 6. Dramatic Effect (Going), 9. Devoirs Choice (Going)

4.47: 5. Aerion Power (Going), 8. Chasing Aphrodite (Going), 13. Parlando (Going)

