Gordon Elliott won six of the seven races at Down Royal yesterday - can he go through the card on Saturday?

Gordon Elliott dominated the opening day of Down Royal's rearranged two-day meeting on Friday, winning six of the seven races . The trainer's Irish Blaze was third in the 2m½f handicap chase in the only race that didn't go his way, but Elliott has a decent chance of going one better on Saturday's card. We assess Elliott's 14 runners across the seven races.

Elliott has won this juvenile contest with subsequent Triumph Hurdle winner Quilixios and Fil Dor in recent years. He relies on Wodhooh , who has more hurdling experience than all seven of her rivals after victories at Listowel and Punchestown. The daughter of Le Havre failed to win in her four starts on the Flat for Sir Michael Stoute and Al Shaqab Racing but looks a smart prospect in her new discipline and is odds-on to complete a hat-trick for good reason.

Down Memory Lane is the standout of Elliott's three representatives in this maiden event, which he has used as a starting point over hurdles for subsequent Grade 1 winners Envoi Allen, Ballyadam and Mighty Potter. Down Memory Lane is odds-on to replicate those illustrious names, having done nothing wrong in winning his point-to-point at Umma House and a bumper at Fairyhouse. Derek O'Connor was on board for both of those successes and the top amateur keeps the ride on the son of Walk In The Park.

The JP McManus-owned favourite's main market rival is stablemate Timmy Tuesday and Jack Kennedy, who partnered four of Elliott's winners on Friday, will be hoping to complete on the five-year-old, given he ran out in his point-to-point and when last seen at Punchestown nearly a year ago. Brennus Lescribaa has a fair bit to find on his hurdling debut.

Elliott has not been quite as dominant in this Listed event as he has been in the other races on the card, but he has still won it twice in the last decade with Time To Work (2013) and Eskylane (2021). Topweight Party Central has won three times in this grade, but none of those were handicaps and she may struggle to give 17lb to the younger and less-exposed Foxy Girl. Henry de Bromhead's five-year-old was eighth in the Grade 2 Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival when last seen and an opening mark of 123 may underestimate her. Elliott is also represented by Magic Tricks , who was runner-up to Eskylane two years ago and is rated 2lb lower than when second in a 27-runner handicap at last year's Dublin Racing Festival. Carl Millar takes 7lb off Magic Tricks with four-year-old Bestaline at the other end of the weights for her handicap debut to complete a numerically strong line-up for Elliott.

Don Cossack won this race in 2015 before providing Elliott with his first and only Cheltenham Gold Cup winner in the same season, and he'll be hoping Gerri Colombe can do likewise. The Robcour-owned seven-year-old's only defeat in nine starts under rules came when narrowly beaten by The Real Whacker in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and he bids for a fourth Grade 1 win on his reappearance.

The 6-1 Gold Cup second favourite is joined by stablemate Conflated , who was an excellent third behind Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame in the Cheltenham showpiece in March. However, he will need to show a lot more than last month's Grade 3 comeback at Punchestown to reverse form with Minella Indo. Last year's winner Envoi Allen ensures that Gerri Colombe's opposition is high on quality if lacking in numbers.

Ash Tree Meadow 's task has been made more straightforward by the withdrawal of Grade 1 winner Feronily. Elliott's Galway Plate winner is rated 5lb superior of sole rival Visionarian, yet receives 3lb from Peter Fahey's course winner. Ash Tree Meadow beat Visionarian by 11 and a half lengths the last time they met and he should confirm that Galway Plate form and take the match race.

Reddys Island improved for stepping up in trip when second at Downpatrick last month. That was the six-year-old's first start in a handicap over fences and she should be winning races this season, but this looks a tough assignment. The presence of the five-timer-seeking Cave Court and Listowel winner Harvey's Quay means that Reddys Island is the most likely to foil Elliott going through the card, especially as she is 1lb wrong at the weights.

The only occasion when Elliott did not win this bumper in the last ten years was when he didn't have a runner in 2014 and Cleatus Poolaw is likely to make it nine in a row for Cullentra House. Harry Swan helped Firefox justify a very short price in Friday's bumper and he should do so again on the Gigginstown-owned stablemate. The Fairyhouse point-to-point winner was beaten by The Jukebox Man in his first point, but the winner has advertised the form well since being bought by Harry Redknapp. Now in training with Ben Pauling, The Jukebox Man comfortably won a Ffos Las bumper from which the fourth, Insurrection, made an impressive hurdling debut at Exeter on Friday. Pay The Tab can't trouble his stablemate on the basis of his first run but his rider Finbarr Brickley has won bumpers on 25-1 and 7-1 shots from four rides this season.

