FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Previewstomorrow
premium
Goodwood Cup is Kyprios's for the taking - but only an impressive victory may satisfy the masses
15:35 GoodwoodAl Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good
Runners:7
Class:1
Distance:2m
Many punters relish trying to find vulnerabilities in a short-priced favourite heading into a big race. With Kyprios in the Goodwood Cup, they are tricky to nail down.
We have been here before with Kyprios. This will be the 11th successive time he has been sent off at odds of 13-8 or shorter since he stylishly entered the staying scene in the 2022 Vintage Crop Stakes.
Take out a stop-start 2023 campaign marred by an early-season injury and his record in top staying races is difficult to fault.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inPreviews
- Watch: Glorious Goodwood day one preview and tipping show with top tipsters Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- 4.50 Galway: 'She's way overpriced' - which trainer thinks the market is completely wrong in the opener?
- 7.10 Galway: 'He's a tough, hardy horse who we think is in off a nice mark' - analysis and quotes for the mile handicap
- 1.50 Goodwood: Can Enfjaar continue on an upward curve for Roger Varian in wide-open curtain-raiser?
- 2.25 Goodwood: will Aidan O'Brien's The Parthenon prove a class above his rivals in the Vintage Stakes?
more inPreviews
- Watch: Glorious Goodwood day one preview and tipping show with top tipsters Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- 4.50 Galway: 'She's way overpriced' - which trainer thinks the market is completely wrong in the opener?
- 7.10 Galway: 'He's a tough, hardy horse who we think is in off a nice mark' - analysis and quotes for the mile handicap
- 1.50 Goodwood: Can Enfjaar continue on an upward curve for Roger Varian in wide-open curtain-raiser?
- 2.25 Goodwood: will Aidan O'Brien's The Parthenon prove a class above his rivals in the Vintage Stakes?