Goodwood Cup is Kyprios's for the taking - but only an impressive victory may satisfy the masses

Many punters relish trying to find vulnerabilities in a short-priced favourite heading into a big race. With Kyprios in the Goodwood Cup, they are tricky to nail down.

We have been here before with Kyprios. This will be the 11th successive time he has been sent off at odds of 13-8 or shorter since he stylishly entered the staying scene in the 2022 Vintage Crop Stakes.

Take out a stop-start 2023 campaign marred by an early-season injury and his record in top staying races is difficult to fault.