- More
Global formlines converge to give Auguste Rodin a true test of his claim to stardom
The King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40) was conceived as a midsummer clash of the generations but while that is not quite the case this season with only one three-year-old in the line-up, there are still some intriguing match-ups between a stellar cast of older horses.
Since its first running in 1951, the race has been won by some of the biggest stars to have graced British racecourses, including Ribot, Mill Reef, Nijinsky, Shergar, Nashwan, Dancing Brave and Galileo – all who would enter the equation in any debate about the all-time greatest.
The Classic generation accounted for half of the winners in the 1980s and 1990s but since then they have won the Group 1 just six times, most recently when the Charlie Appleby-trained Adayar became the first horse since the great Galileo in 2001 to land the Derby-King George double.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPreviews
Last updated
- Watch: King George preview and tipping show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- 3.25 Gowran Park: Kinesiology out to grab Listed honours for in-form Jessica Harrington stable
- 3.40 Ascot: six Group 1 winners clash in a King George thriller - but is there any stopping Auguste Rodin? Key quotes for the big race
- 'The sole three-year-old could be each-way value for an in-form yard' - our panel of experts answer the big questions
- 2.05 York: 'It's a hell of an adrenaline rush' - who will gain bragging rights in the Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe?
- Watch: King George preview and tipping show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- 3.25 Gowran Park: Kinesiology out to grab Listed honours for in-form Jessica Harrington stable
- 3.40 Ascot: six Group 1 winners clash in a King George thriller - but is there any stopping Auguste Rodin? Key quotes for the big race
- 'The sole three-year-old could be each-way value for an in-form yard' - our panel of experts answer the big questions
- 2.05 York: 'It's a hell of an adrenaline rush' - who will gain bragging rights in the Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe?