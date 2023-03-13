Five lengths? Ten lengths? Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double? The many ways to back Constitution Hill

If you think Constitution Hill will win, but don't fancy getting involved at 1-3, there are still ways to have an interest.

For example, he would likely be a firm cornerstone of any multiple bet, whether that comes on Tuesday or spread through the week on other big-race favourites.

Nicky Henderson's stable star can be backed in a forecast if you think you've also got the horse who will finish second in the Supreme, while a tricast bet exists if the 1-2-3 springs to mind.

He has been dominant in his five starts under rules and has won by 14, 12, 22, 12 and 17 lengths, so Sky Bet's 4-6 odds that he scores by five lengths or more might prove generous, as could the firm's 2-1 odds about him winning by ten lengths or more.

If you are in the Constitution Hill fan club you might want to see him double up in the Champion Hurdle next year. He is 2-1 with Paddy Power to win the race on Tuesday and record another victory in 12 months. The outfit are 8-1 about him winning the next three Champion Hurdles, while he is 13-2 to oblige this week and add a Cheltenham Gold Cup to his record.

Paddy Power are also offering odds about the correct score in the Tuesday battle between Britain and Ireland.

They are 10-1 for it finishing 6-1 in Ireland's favour, although if you feel Constitution Hill can captain a winning home team it is 200-1 Britain prevails 7-0.

His rider Nico de Boinville may be too wise to get cocky and count himself one up already, but Constitution Hill could help him become the meeting's top jockey, especially if odds-on favourite Paul Townend is on the wrong side of Willie Mullins' horses.

De Boinville is 7-1 with bet365, which also price Henderson at 8-1 to emerge ahead in the race to be leading trainer.

