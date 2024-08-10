'Fact-finding mission' for Al Riffa as Joseph O'Brien uses Grosser Preis von Berlin as an Arc trial

The Grosser Preis von Berlin (2.43) has gone to some top-class horses in recent years, with Torquator Tasso, Alpinista and Rebel's Romance all on the recent roll of honour.

Joseph O'Brien has made no secret of his belief that the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe will be the ultimate aim for Al Riffa, who tries a mile and a half for the first time at Hoppegarten and brings excellent credentials on the back of his second to City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse, having also gone close in the Prix Ganay at the start of the season.

"It's a fact-finding mission and we're pretty hopeful he'll enjoy the extra distance," said O'Brien. "This is a good stepping stone for him and he's dipping his toe in at 12 furlongs and we're looking forward to it.

"It's fair to say if it goes well it will be all roads to the Arc."

King Of Conquest heads to Berlin for the Grand Prix on Sunday Credit: Edward Whitaker

It's only two years since Rebel's Romance struck in the biggest race of the year run at the historic venue just to the east of Berlin and Charlie Appleby runs King Of Conquest, who won Newmarket's Listed Fred Archer Stakes on his most recent start.

With William Buick on duty aboard Nation's Pride in the Arlington Million, the vastly experienced Adrie de Vries has got the call-up to ride the Lope De Vega five-year-old.

"King Of Conquest heads to Germany in great shape," said Appleby. "He's been very consistent this year and we feel this is his chance to have a crack at a European Group 1.

"We know he gets the mile and a half well and is quite versatile in terms of ground. He should be a live player."

Best Of Lips edged out Tunnes and Mr Hollywood in the traditional trial for this race last month, while Narrativo was sent off among the favourites for the Deutsches Derby and is much better than he was able to show when only 14th in Hamburg.

