Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:05 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:05 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
15:35 Goodwood
premium

Emily Upjohn is better than any recent Nassau winner - but a strong group of three-year-olds won't make it easy

15:35 GoodwoodQatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (Fillies & Mares) (British Champions Series)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good To Firm
Runners:10
Class:1
Distance:1m 2f
ITV

The Nassau Stakes is Britain’s best fillies-only race over 1m2f, yet it has been a long time since a truly top-class winner emerged.

The brilliant Midday recorded Racing Post Ratings of 121, 124 and 121 when stringing together a Nassau hat-trick from 2009 to 2011, but in the 12 subsequent runnings the two winning RPR poles sit at 116 and 119.

Perhaps that is indicative of the fact fillies of the highest calibre often avoid races like the Nassau for more ambitious, non-sex-restricted targets. Emily Upjohn was one such example up until last month’s Pretty Polly Stakes.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Tipster

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
15:35 GoodwoodQatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (Fillies & Mares) (British Champions Series)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good To Firm
Runners:10
Class:1
Distance:1m 2f
ITV
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers