Diego Velazquez seeks to get back on track for Aidan O'Brien in the Group 3 Meld Stakes

Self Belief is the starting point in the 1m1f Group 3 Meld Stakes after he took last year's race in good style, but this running looks particularly strong as he takes on Tarawa and Diego Velazquez.

Tarawa had Self Belief three lengths behind when she landed the Listed Glencairn Stakes over course and distance in decisive fashion last month, but is 5lb worse off in the weights this time. She got the job done nicely on that occasion and seemed better suited to more positive tactics over a longer trip, so there should be more to come.

The race could revolve around Diego Velazquez because if he bounces back to form then he should take a fair bit of beating for Aidan O'Brien. He was a classy two-year-old and shaped promisingly when fourth in the French 2,000 Guineas in May. Things haven't gone to plan since as he was well held in the French Derby and finished tenth of 14 after going off 2-1 favourite in the King Edward VII Stakes at Ascot last month.

There is no obvious excuse for his latest display but the drop back in trip could work the oracle. However, there are obvious risks attached and it will be interesting to see what the market makes of him.

Jessica Harrington relies on Bold Discovery, who was too keen when finishing down the field in the Wolferton Stakes last time but was a good winner at Group 3 level at this track on his penultimate start.

Giving weight away all round won't be easy but he should get back on track in first-time cheekpieces.

Tarawa is another leading contender Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Real Appeal finished half a length behind Bold Discovery on his penultimate start and should give a good account provided he gets his desired fast ground. He's a solid operator around Leopardstown, having landed a Group 2 in 2021 and finished a very good second to Ocean Jewel last season.

The ground was a touch soft for him last time out and the step back up in trip should suit. He rates the each-way pick.

Bright Stripes for Andy Oliver is also a player and shaped as if this longer trip would be within reach when landing the Tetrarch Stakes at the Curragh in May on soft ground.

Going update

The going at Leopardstown is good, good to firm in places. It was dry on Tuesday and Wednesday and looks set to remain dry, sunny and warm. There is a small chance of showers overnight (potentially 1-2mm), but Thursday looks mostly cloudy with highs of 19C. Officials at the track watered to the tune of 6mm on Tuesday, with further selective watering taking place through Wednesday.

What they say

Ado McGuinness, trainer of Real Appeal

The trip is a little bit of an unknown but I think he'll get it okay. He's in good form, nice and fresh and this is his favourite track. He needs the ground quick so hopefully conditions suit and we're expecting a nice run.

Willie McCreery, trainer of Self Belief

I wish the ground was a bit softer but they usually do a very good job at Leopardstown. He's ran well the last twice and I don't think he saw out the mile and a quarter at the Curragh the last day. He likes Leopardstown and they usually go a good gallop, which should suit.

Dermot Weld, trainer of Tarawa

She's very well. She won her stakes race nicely at the track last time out. It looks a very good running of the race but we like to think she goes there with a good chance.

Andy Oliver, trainer of Bright Stripes

He got the trip well when he won the Tetrarch Stakes so this trip is something we were keen to try. He ran well over seven at this track last time out. He had three runs in five and a half weeks and he's only a three-year-old and was up against hardened older horses in the Ballycorus, so it was a good run. It looked like he wanted further that day and we said we'd give him a bit of time. He's been working well so we're hopeful of a good run.

