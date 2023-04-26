Cracking the Punchestown festival puzzle with David Jennings' day two tips

Deputy Ireland editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings takes you through the card on day two of the Punchestown festival on Wednesday headlined by the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup ( ).

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org



Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f

Treacherous stuff so tread carefully and keep stakes to an absolute minimum. Ballybawn Belter won a similar sort of race to this, albeit in mares' company, at the Dublin Racing Festival, and I think she's crying out for this trip so she'll do for me.

DJ's tip:

Ballybawn Belter 15:40 Punchestown View Racecard



Connolly's Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series Final, 2m4f

Sandor Clegane is the most talented horse in this. I actually thought he was the best horse in the Albert Bartlett too and, with a smoother passage early and late, he might have won. The problem I have is the hard race he had there and this trip, which is on the sharp side for him. Maybe he will get away with it but Senior Chief could be the one to ensure he doesn't.

DJ's tip:

Senior Chief 16:15 Punchestown View Racecard



Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle, 2m4f

Let the boringness begin. Willie Mullins plus Paul Townend usually equals winners at Punchestown and surely Grangeclare West is better than this lot. David Casey told me the other day he was back working well. It's boring, but I think he will win.

DJ's tip:

Grangeclare West 16:45 Punchestown View Racecard



Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle, 3m, Grade 1

It's boring, but Gaelic Warrior is going the right way around and I think he might even improve for three miles. He's officially a 10lb better horse than Affordale Fury and his Ballymore effort is the best piece of form on offer. Anything close to evens is a gift.

DJ's tip:

Gaelic Warrior 17:20 Punchestown View Racecard



Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup, 3m, Grade 1

Galopin Des Champs is the best horse in training. Everything went wrong early at Cheltenham and he still won by seven lengths. If everything goes right early here he could win by further. It's great that Bravemansgame is here, though. I can't wait for this.

DJ's tip:

Galopin Des Champs 17:55 Punchestown View Racecard



Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion INH Flat Race, 2m½f, Grade 1

A Dream To Share will probably win again, but it was only after watching the replay of the Champion Bumper again that I realised just how well It's For Me ran. If he settles better here, he could have an even bigger say. I cannot believe Patrick Mullins has ignored him again. I think he's terrific value.

DJ's tip:

It's For Me 18:30 Punchestown View Racecard



HSS Hire Handicap Chase, 2m5f

I'm so sorry about this but Ha D'or has the potential to exploit a mark of 140 over his optimum trip. Yes, I know, it's Willie and Paul again. I can only apologise.

DJ's tip:

Ha D'or 19:05 Punchestown View Racecard



Weatherbys General Stud Book Irish EBF Mares Flat Race, 2m½f, Grade 3

Forget her Cheltenham blowout, if the Fun Fun Fun who showed up at the Dublin Racing Festival turns up here, she wins this.

DJ's tip:

Fun Fun Fun 19:45 Punchestown View Racecard

Day two highlights

The big race

The Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup () looks an absolute cracker as the first two home in last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup clash again. Bravemansgame has seven lengths to find with Galopin Des Champs but a drop back to three miles around a right-handed track, a similar sort of test as his career-best performance in the King George, could suit the Paul Nicholls-trained challenger. Galopin Des Champs is 2-2 around Punchestown, though, including when scoring on this card in 2021, and will be extremely hard to beat. Envoi Allen won his eighth Grade 1 in the Ryanair Chase and adds extra intrigue to the race along with Hewick and Fury Road. Even the outsider of the field, Fastorslow, was beaten only a neck by subsequent Grand National winner Corach Rambler in the Ultima last time so the depth of the line-up is superb.

The big horse

Only highly talented stablemate Impaire Et Passe was in front of Gaelic Warrior in the Ballymore and it will be fascinating to see how the latter handles the step up to three miles for the first time in the Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle (). Gaelic Warrior has been a high-profile horse since his much discussed opening handicap mark of 129 ahead of last year's Boodles, when he was beaten a short head by Brazil. Galopin Des Champs' first Grade 1 win came when stepping up in trip in this race and it will be interesting to see if Gaelic Warrior can emulate his stablemate.

The big story

Willie Mullins was denied a Grade 1 clean sweep on Tuesday when Feronily landed the Champion Novice Chase but the Closutton maestro could not have completely begrudged that breakthrough top-level success for his nephew Emmet on the opening day. Gaelic Warrior and Galopin Des Champs could get Mullins off to a fast start in the Grade 1s on Wednesday but A Dream To Share is the general 11-10 favourite to prevent the trainer from a Grade 1 whitewash in the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race (). The bumper has gone to Mullins on seven of the last occasions but A Dream To Share, who provided the 18-year-old son of the breeders John Gleeson with a winner on his first ride at the Cheltenham Festival last month, could complete a memorable Dublin Racing Festival, Cheltenham and Punchestown hat-trick.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.