Countess Of Tyrone out to emulate Rosscarbery in Group 3 Stanerra Stakes for Paddy Twomey

Rosscarbery took the Group 3 Stanerra Stakes in 2022 for Paddy Twomey when the 1m6f contest was held at Leopardstown, and the trainer saddles another big contender for the same owner in the shape of Countess Of Tyrone .

The four-year-old was an impressive winner of a fillies' maiden at Galway last season before returning in Listed company at Cork in April, finishing ninth of 12 when looking green on her second start. She took a big step forward when runner-up to Enfranchise in Listed company at Gowran Park on her penultimate run, before going one better at the same level at Down Royal last time.

After travelling powerfully into the lead three furlongs out, Countess Of Tyrone seemed to idle in the straight but showed an excellent attitude to go again when the reopposing Esquiline emerged from the pack, holding her off by a neck at the line.

She shapes as if she would be better granted a stronger pace and is learning with each start. With improvement to come, she rates a significant threat to her more experienced rivals.

Joseph O'Brien saddles three, with Dancing Tango appearing to be his main hope. The five-year-old is already a Listed winner having taken the Bluebell Stakes at Naas over 1m4f in good style in October and has acquitted herself well on her two starts this year, most notably when running the smart Harbour Wind very close over 1m4½f at Limerick last month.

The step back up in trip shouldn't be a problem, but she does have five lengths to make up with Countess Of Tyrone on her penultimate start, although she has clearly improved from her seasonal reappearance and is now 3lb better off, while she is one from one at this track.

Jessica Harrington also has three runners and her Trevaunance is always a consistent type at this level. She ran well in the Group 3 Bronte Cup at York in May when beaten three lengths into fourth by Term Of Endearment over this trip, and backed that up when runner-up to Sumiha at Cork last month.

Stablemate Scarlett O'Hara finished a further three-quarters of a length back in third on that occasion and would have solid claims if she gets a decent pace to aim at.

Magical Zoe is the most unexposed in this sphere having had just two starts on the Flat after a productive season over jumps. She ran a very encouraging race when beaten two and a quarter lengths into fifth at this level in April and landed her maiden in comfortable style at Down Royal when last seen. The extra furlong won't hinder her and she's a big each-way player.

Going update

The going at Fairyhouse is good to firm after 6mm of rain Tuesday morning. Due to a revised forecast, watering has commenced.

What they say

Paddy Twomey, trainer of Countess Of Tyrone

This race has been the plan for the first half of the season. Any trip from a mile and a half to two miles is okay for her. She's a good stayer with a nice turn of foot and she'll appreciate the quicker ground.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Dancing Tango , Perfect Portrait and Thunder Roll

Dancing Tango ran very well at Limerick and has got better with each run this season as we expected her to. She's versatile ground-wise. Perfect Portrait improved from her reappearance to run a good race at Limerick and we're hoping to get some more black type with her. Thunder Roll would want a bit of rain ideally, but she's in good form and we think the step up in trip will suit.

