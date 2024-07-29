Could we see another superstar while revelling in the wall-to-wall craic on day two of the Galway races?

You come for the craic, but there is also the odd all-inclusive package deal at the Galway races which can include getting to see a future superstar.

Back in 2016 Penhill won the opening novice hurdle (4.50 ) on the Tuesday card at 8-1 before landing the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival later that same season and the Stayers' Hurdle the year after that.

The evergreen Sharjah made a belated but seamless switch to fences at the age of ten when winning the 2m2f beginners' chase (5.25) on the Tuesday card last year too, but it has been in the 7f fillies' maiden (6.00) where the real diamonds have sparkled in the last decade.