Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:35 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:35 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
15:35 York
premium

Could Queenstown be the best-handicapped horse of the week at York? Graeme Rodway provides his essential Ebor analysis

15:35 YorkSky Bet Ebor Handicap (Heritage Handicap)
Flat Turf, Handicap
Going:Good To Firm
Runners:21
Class:2
Distance:1m 6f
ITV

This doesn’t look like the strongest running of the Ebor in recent times as the topweight runs off a mark of 108 and that is 1lb lower than Live Your Dream and Enemy, who headed the weights last year, and significantly lower than the 116 from which Euchen Glen ran in 2021.

To further emphasise the point, no horse rated lower than 95 has been rated high enough to qualify for the race in the last four seasons, yet this year Forza Orta gets in off a mark of just 86 and that suggests this Ebor doesn’t have the strength in depth of others run in recent years.

However, that doesn’t mean there is no star among them and Queenstown is potentially the best handicapped horse of the week, judging on his form with champion stayer Kyprios. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Deputy betting editor

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
15:35 YorkSky Bet Ebor Handicap (Heritage Handicap)
Flat Turf, Handicap
Going:Good To Firm
Runners:21
Class:2
Distance:1m 6f
ITV
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers