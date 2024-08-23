- More
Could Queenstown be the best-handicapped horse of the week at York? Graeme Rodway provides his essential Ebor analysis
This doesn’t look like the strongest running of the Ebor in recent times as the topweight runs off a mark of 108 and that is 1lb lower than Live Your Dream and Enemy, who headed the weights last year, and significantly lower than the 116 from which Euchen Glen ran in 2021.
To further emphasise the point, no horse rated lower than 95 has been rated high enough to qualify for the race in the last four seasons, yet this year Forza Orta gets in off a mark of just 86 and that suggests this Ebor doesn’t have the strength in depth of others run in recent years.
However, that doesn’t mean there is no star among them and Queenstown is potentially the best handicapped horse of the week, judging on his form with champion stayer Kyprios.
