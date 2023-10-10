Conflated v Minella Indo v Delta Work: star-studded cast in action for Grade 3 chase at Punchestown

The Grade 3 Irish Daily Star Chase - Best For Racing Coverage Chase at Punchestown over 2m7½f promises to be a cracker as we see the return of dual Grade 1 winner Conflated, 2021 Gold Cup hero Minella Indo and Delta Work, who is a Grade 1 winner at the track and has made a highly successful transition to the cross-country sphere, landing the Glenfarclas Chase at the last two Cheltenham Festivals.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Conflated has been one of the stars of the staying chase division over the last two seasons, landing an Irish Gold Cup and a Savills Chase as well as performing commendably when third in last season's Gold Cup. The nine-year-old can take a run or two to reach the pinnacle of his ability, but he has plenty of class and has sound claims on his return under Jack Kennedy.

Conflated will be joined by stablemate Delta Work , who has scored five times at Grade 1 level and has been the star of the cross-country division for the last two seasons. The ten-year-old, who will be partnered by Jordan Gainford for the first time, was last seen unseating Keith Donoghue at the 21st fence when still in with a chance in the Grand National at Aintree in April.

His record at Punchestown is something to note, having not finished outside the first three in five efforts, winning three times, including the Grade 1 Champion Novice Chase in 2019. He won over the banks at this track on his seasonal reappearance last year and his rating suggests he will be firmly in the mix in receipt of 6lb from Conflated, and 3lb from Minella Indo.

Minella Indo wins the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup under Jack Kennedy Credit: Michael Steele (Getty Images)

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Indo won the Grade 3 New Year's Day Chase at Tramore last season before being pulled up in the Gold Cup. Rachael Blackmore's mount is also a Grade 1 winner at the track, albeit over hurdles, and it will be interesting to see how he fares given his immense class, which was on full display when landing the Gold Cup under Kennedy in 2021 and when a gallant second to stablemate A Plus Tard in the same race the following season.

Fighter Allen got back on track when landing a conditions chase at Sligo for Willie Mullins last time, but will need more in first-time cheekpieces. The Martin Brassil-trained Panda Boy was an impressive winner of a beginners' chase at this track in May 2022 before admirable efforts in big-field handicaps, including when a close third in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown and when fifth in the Irish Grand National on his last start.

Hurricane Georgie , Elliott's third runner, has a bit to find on ratings.

Going update

Following a dry day on Monday, Punchestown is yielding, good to yielding in places. A dry day is forecast for Tuesday, with 5-12mm of rain expected from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Conflated, Delta Work and Hurricane Georgie

Conflated is in good form and we're looking forward to starting him back. There'll be plenty of improvement in him, but we'll start him off and see where we are. Delta Work has a great record at Punchestown and I'd like to see a bit of rain for him, but he's straight enough and ready to start back. Hurricane Georgie is a grand horse and hopefully he can sneak a bit of black type.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Fighter Allen

He's a course winner but is not well treated by these race conditions. He'll have to up his game if he is to trouble the principals here.

Martin Brassil, trainer of Panda Boy

It's a nice race to start him back in. He might be outclassed by some of his rivals, but we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on. He's a course winner and likes a good, big track like Punchestown.

Read these next:

'We think we have a good chance' - can anyone stop Willie Mullins' hot favourite and winning machine Hercule Du Seuil?

Bumper star A Dream To Share ruled out of hurdling debut at Punchestown after suffering stone bruise

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.