'We think we have a good chance' - can anyone stop Willie Mullins' hot favourite and winning machine Hercule Du Seuil?

The Willie Mullins-trained Hercule Du Seuil will likely prove a warm order in the Grade 3 BetVictor Proud Sponsors Of Irish Racing Novice Chase over 2m2f after four wins from five starts over fences.

The six-year-old's jumping has improved no end since his chase debut at Ballinrobe in May, when he was a length and a quarter behind the reopposing Senecia. Hercule Du Seuil was electric over his fences at Roscommon at this level last month when beating the consistent Calico by 12 lengths.

This is unlikely to prove a formality, however, as he has to give 9lb to Lucid Dreams , who looked like he could be anything when absolutely skating in on his chase debut at Sligo a fortnight ago. John Ryan's lightly raced eight-year-old showed plenty of promise when winning three times over hurdles, including when landing a useful novice contest at Killarney over 2m7f on his penultimate start from subsequent winner Tag Man.

Lucid Dreams: impressive winner on his chase debut at Sligo Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Lucid Dreams couldn't have done it any easier at Sligo, where he jumped fluently and travelled with plenty of verve en route to a stylish 13-length success despite being eased down in the closing stages by Liam Quinlan. While Hercule Du Seuil has a significant experience edge on him, he should give the likely favourite plenty to think about provided he can cope with this marked step up in class.

The Vincent Halley-trained Senecia followed his victory over Hercule Du Seuil with another fine effort behind Watch House Cross at Wexford over 2m. He returned from four months off in a Grade 3 at Tipperary at the start of the month but came down at the eighth fence. Jumping is generally one of his strong attributes, so he should be forgiven that mishap.

Path D'Oroux disappointed on his chasing debut at Roscommon last month, where he was well held by Hercule Du Seuil. He had some classy form over hurdles and ran well on his penultimate start at Galway when third in a competitive handicap off top weight. His record is a bit patchy, but he is a smart operator on his day.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Hercule Du Seuil

He should take a bit of beating. He has won his last four over fences and this trip and ground will suit.

John Ryan, trainer of Lucid Dreams

He's going to be a way better chaser than hurdler. He was very good at Sligo and jumps super. Hercule Du Seuil looks very good, but we have a very nice horse and we think he has a good chance.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Path D'Oroux

We were a bit disappointed with him last time. He jumped all right, but he would want to improve plenty to be competitive here. His form has been very in and out, but hopefully he can run well.

