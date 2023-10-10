Racing Post logo
Bumper star A Dream To Share ruled out of hurdling debut at Punchestown

Rider John Gleeson gives A Dream To Share a pat after the five-year-old's fifth straight bumper success
A Dream To Share: won five bumpers last season including two Grade 1s

Unbeaten bumper star A Dream To Share will not make his eagerly awaited debut over hurdles at Punchestown on Wednesday after suffering a stone bruise during exercise on Tuesday morning.

The John and Thomas Kiely-trained five-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign in bumpers last season when reeling off five successive victories, which included decisive wins at Grade 1 level at Cheltenham and Punchestown. 

He was scheduled to make his debut over hurdles in the opening maiden hurdle at Punchestown over two miles but plans have been put on hold after the setback.

Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus, said on Tuesday: "It looks like A Dream To Share has a stone bruise after exercise this morning so he won't run at Punchestown."

A Dream To Share emerged as one of the most exciting horses in training last season and his incredible run began at Tipperary in May 2022. However, it became readily apparent that he was a special prospect when he comfortably defeated Fact To File and subsequent Grade 1 winner over fences Feronily at the Dublin Racing Festival, travelling strongly before unleashing a potent turn of foot to bolt clear under teenage rider John Gleeson.

That performance saw him start as the 7-2 second favourite for the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham where he again was the subject of an assured ride from Gleeson, showing plenty of resolution on his first effort on testing ground to confirm placings with the Willie Mullins-trained Fact To File.

His magnificent campaign was crowned at Punchestown where he again showed his resolve to defeat a much more lightly raced rival in Tullyhill by an authoritative three and a quarter lengths. 

A Cheltenham legend and a prospect destined to become one - seven jumps horses you will see this week to get you geared up  

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 10 October 2023Last updated 15:53, 10 October 2023
