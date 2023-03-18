Complete Unknown well-backed to continue Paul Nicholls' fine run of form

Paul Nicholls' stellar week looks set to continue on Saturday after Complete Unknown was warmly backed to land Kempton's feature handicap.

The champion trainer returned from the Cheltenham Festival with two winners courtesy of Stage Star and Stay Away Fey, while Bravemansgame ran home a gallant runner-up to Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup.

Yet punters are hoping Nicholls will be able to maintain his winning form with Complete Unknown, who has been shortened into 5-2 (from 4) to land the Virgin Bet Fives Handicap Chase () at Kempton which will be broadcast on ITV.

The seven-year-old, who was second in Grade 2 company on his latest start at Warwick, will face just nine rivals in the 2m4½f handicap after Nicky Henderson withdrew his two runners Mister Fisher and Fantastic Lady due to ground conditions, which eased to good to soft, soft in places on Saturday morning.

Nicholls holds the favourites for the first three races at Kempton, with Outlaw Peter and Cap Du Mathan both well-fancied to strike under Harry Cobden.

The trainer will also be represented at Uttoxeter for their biggest meeting of the year with Truckers Lodge in the Boulton Group Midlands Grand National Handicap Chase () which is headed by former Welsh National winners Iwilldoit and Secret Reprieve.

The biggest market move in the £150,000 marathon handicap has been for The Two Amigos, who makes his first start since landing Chepstow's feature contest in December and has been shortened into 7-1 (from 10) to strike under David Pritchard, having finished eighth in the race in 2021.

Conditions are currently soft, heavy in places but more showers could hit ahead of Uttoxeter's biggest meeting of the year, with 18 runners due to line up for their feature 4m2f handicap chase.

The Two Amigos: returns for the first time since landing the Welsh National Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Clerk of the course Richard Fothergill completed his pre-racing lap of the track at 11.30am and said: "It's soft, heavy in places and it wouldn't surprise me if it rode a little quicker than that and we take the heavy in places out of the description.

"We're due a possible shower before racing but hopefully it will stay dry after that and it shouldn't dampen the spirits of the local Staffordshire crowd.

"We'd sold 8,000 tickets before this week and hopefully might get up to 10,000, with trains running from the east but not the west owing to the strikes. This meeting always brings a happy crowd with tons of energy, especially following on from a great week of racing at Cheltenham."

Market movers

Uttoxeter

1.50

De La Mar Rocket 10-1 (from 20)

3.00

Secret Reprieve 13-2 (from 7), The Two Amigos 7-1 (from 10)

Kempton

1.30

Cap Du Mathan 3-1 (from 7), Triple Trade 9-2 (from 6)

2.40

Complete Unknown 5-2 (from 4), Galahad Quest 4-1 (from 6)

Non-runners

Uttoxeter

1.15 4. Hey Mister Dj (not eaten up), 7. Archie Macdart (going)

3.00 2. Mr Incredible (stiff)

Kempton

2.05 Press Your Luck (going)

2.40 Fidelio Vallis (lame), Mister Fisher (going), Fantastic Lady (going)

3.50 8. Ozzie Man (blood analysis not normal)

