ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV4 on Saturday



Virgin Bet Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase, 2m2f

Whistleinthedark attempts to extend his unbeaten record over fences to three for Laura Morgan. The lightly raced Stormin Crossgales made a winning chase debut at Wincanton in November and should have more to offer.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Won on chase debut in November and this unexposed six-year-old is open to further improvement



Stormin Crossgales 13:30 Kempton View Racecard



Your Dream Holiday With Optimum Experience Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f

Hitching Jacking goes for a hat-trick on his handicap debut after two wins in novice hurdles, including over course and distance in December. The in-form Rafferty’s Return looks the main danger.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Won on reappearance; given time since lesser run since; could bounce back



Optimise Prime 13:50 Uttoxeter View Racecard



Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f

The progressive Outlaw Peter heads the betting for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden. Last year’s winner Press Your Luck should be in the mix for Freddie and Chris Gordon.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Stayed on for fourth in the Betfair Hurdle; the time looks right for this step up in trip



Yorksea 14:05 Kempton View Racecard



Perfect Payroll Provider Optimum Pay Handicap Hurdle, 2m7½f



The lightly raced Collectors Item, Lord Snootie and Trelawne are in the mix in a wide-open contest. Ballygrifincottage reverts to hurdling and finished fourth in the 2022 Albert Bartlett on his last start in this sphere

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Ran no race in the Welsh National but perhaps he's a happier horse over hurdles.



Ask Me Early 14:25 Uttoxeter View Racecard



Virgin Bet Fives Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

Galahad Quest returned to winning ways at Warwick last time and Complete Unknown is open to improvement on his third chase start. Mister Fisher is a three-time winner from five course starts.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Below par the last twice but Cheltenham may not suit; impressive at Aintree previously



Brave Seasca 14:40 Kempton View Racecard



Boulton Group Midlands Grand National Handicap Chase, 4m2f



Welsh Grand National and Classic Chase scorer Iwilldoit attempts to defy topweight. This year’s Chepstow hero The Two Amigos lines up along with 2021 Midlands National scorer Time To Get Up and recent course winner Guetapan Collonges.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Former Welsh National winner on a good mark and looks to be edging back to form.



Secret Reprieve 15:00 Uttoxeter View Racecard

Extra Furlong With Trinity Create Novices’ Handicap Chase, 3m



A typically competitive event with several promising novices lining up including Super Survivor, Iron Bridge, Gustavian and Our Jet.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Unexposed and improving chaser; returning to 3m looks a major plus.



Iron Bridge 15:35 Uttoxeter View Racecard

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs.

Race 1, 1.50 Uttoxeter: Optimise Prime

Race 2, 1.55 Thurles:Pont Aval

Race 3, 2.05 Kempton: Yorksea

Race 4, 2.25 Uttoxeter: Ask Me Early

Race 5, 2.40 Kempton: Brave Seasca

Race 6, 3.00 Uttoxeter: Secret Reprieve

Race 7, 3.35 Uttoxeter: Iron Bridge

