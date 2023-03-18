ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV4 on Saturday
1.30 Kempton
Virgin Bet Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase, 2m2f
Whistleinthedark attempts to extend his unbeaten record over fences to three for Laura Morgan. The lightly raced Stormin Crossgales made a winning chase debut at Wincanton in November and should have more to offer.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Stormin Crossgales
Won on chase debut in November and this unexposed six-year-old is open to further improvement
1.50 Uttoxeter
Your Dream Holiday With Optimum Experience Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f
Hitching Jacking goes for a hat-trick on his handicap debut after two wins in novice hurdles, including over course and distance in December. The in-form Rafferty’s Return looks the main danger.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Optimise Prime
Won on reappearance; given time since lesser run since; could bounce back
2.05 Kempton
Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f
The progressive Outlaw Peter heads the betting for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden. Last year’s winner Press Your Luck should be in the mix for Freddie and Chris Gordon.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Yorksea
Stayed on for fourth in the Betfair Hurdle; the time looks right for this step up in trip
2.25 Uttoxeter
Perfect Payroll Provider Optimum Pay Handicap Hurdle, 2m7½f
The lightly raced Collectors Item, Lord Snootie and Trelawne are in the mix in a wide-open contest. Ballygrifincottage reverts to hurdling and finished fourth in the 2022 Albert Bartlett on his last start in this sphere
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Ask Me Early
Ran no race in the Welsh National but perhaps he's a happier horse over hurdles.
2.40 Kempton
Virgin Bet Fives Handicap Chase, 2m4½f
Galahad Quest returned to winning ways at Warwick last time and Complete Unknown is open to improvement on his third chase start. Mister Fisher is a three-time winner from five course starts.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Brave Seasca
Below par the last twice but Cheltenham may not suit; impressive at Aintree previously
3.00 Uttoxeter
Boulton Group Midlands Grand National Handicap Chase, 4m2f
Welsh Grand National and Classic Chase scorer Iwilldoit attempts to defy topweight. This year’s Chepstow hero The Two Amigos lines up along with 2021 Midlands National scorer Time To Get Up and recent course winner Guetapan Collonges.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Secret Reprieve
Former Welsh National winner on a good mark and looks to be edging back to form.
3.35 Uttoxeter
Extra Furlong With Trinity Create Novices’ Handicap Chase, 3m
A typically competitive event with several promising novices lining up including Super Survivor, Iron Bridge, Gustavian and Our Jet.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Iron Bridge
Unexposed and improving chaser; returning to 3m looks a major plus.
ITV7 tips and predictions
Race 1, 1.50 Uttoxeter: Optimise Prime
Race 2, 1.55 Thurles:Pont Aval
Race 3, 2.05 Kempton: Yorksea
Race 4, 2.25 Uttoxeter: Ask Me Early
Race 5, 2.40 Kempton: Brave Seasca
Race 6, 3.00 Uttoxeter: Secret Reprieve
Race 7, 3.35 Uttoxeter: Iron Bridge
