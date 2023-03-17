'We've had this valuable race in mind for a while' - analysis and key trainer quotes for Kempton feature

The competitiveness of Cheltenham handicaps lend themselves to hard-luck stories every year at the balloting-out stage, and a long-term plan for Rouge Vif fell by the wayside last week.

Rouge Vif’s season had centered around a tilt at the Grand Annual, but those plans were thwarted on final declarations as this former high-class chaser’s mark had nosedived from 156 to 137 in five runs since last April.

The good news for Rouge Vif’s connections is Kempton provides them with a chance for quickfire redemption, although perhaps a square peg is being wedged into a round hole. Rouge Vif’s best form is at 2m and this 2m4½f handicap chase will stretch his stamina, although Kempton is the ideal track for a possible non-stayer to test their mettle over further.

The prospects of this turning into a slog are naturally less likely given the quicker surface, and Rouge Vif is too well handicapped to ignore off a career-low mark of 137 as we know he has been primed.

Galia Des Liteaux failed to frank Complete Unknown’s previous novice chase form in the Brown Advisory this week but he still rates a worthy favourite given his unexposed profile over fences for Paul Nicholls, although a mark of 142 is no gimme in a warm race.

Mister Fisher often saves his best for Kempton with form figures of 111 outside Graded company at the track and is another to note after wind surgery, as is Galahad Quest for Jane Williams.

Galahad Quest took apart a deep handicap at Warwick on similar conditions off 7lb lower in February and is respected if returning in the same form. The first-time cheekpieces worked a treat that day and, as a seven-year-old, it is unlikely his ceiling has been reached.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

'We've had it in mind for a while'

In a £60,000 handicap top-heavy with exposed chasers, the Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old Complete Unknown catches the eye as one who could have something up his sleeve.

Paul Nicholls: "He's a novice who's unexposed" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Winner of the valuable EBF “National Hunt” Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Final at Sandown 12 months ago, Complete Unknown has made a bright start to life over fences.

He looked well suited to this sort of trip when beating First Lord De Cuet by three-quarters of a length at Ffos Las in December, and a 7lb higher mark of 142 might not prove beyond him with conditions to suit.

Nicholls revealed Complete Unknown had been aimed at this race for some time. “He's run two good races over fences, this is a valuable race and we've had it in mind for a while,” he said. “He's not badly treated; he's a novice who's unexposed and I hope he has a big chance.”

What they say

Harry Derham, trainer of Fidelio Vallis

He ran really well at Musselburgh on his first start for us over two miles. He has won round Kempton over two and a quarter miles, and we feel two and a half miles will be fine for him. Any rain would be a negative.

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of Silver Hallmark and Dublin Four

Silver Hallmark is in great form. He ran really well at Chepstow two starts ago, and should like the track and ground. Dublin Four will like the ground too.

Jane Williams, trainer of Galahad Quest

We were absolutely thrilled when he won at Warwick last time. It was a joy to see him run so well and finally get what he deserved after some cracking efforts in defeat. That was a lifetime career-best, and I don’t see any reason why he won’t go very well again.

Milton Harris, trainer of Jacamar

He has a chance. We tried him over three miles the other day at Kempton, and he didn’t quite get it. I suppose you could say he’s in the grip of the handicapper, but it’s not a race that’s full of young, improving novices, and he must be a contender. This horse has been an absolute star for us. We bought him cheaply. He’s a legend. On a going day he’ll pop up and win something valuable like this. Whether it will be this one, I’m not sure. He’s in good form, and ground conditions are right for him.

Reporting by Richard Birch