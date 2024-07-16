'Coming back to a mile won't do her any harm' - key analysis and quotes for the Killarney feature

Sakti simply has to be the starting point here. She's the highest-rated runner with a mark of 103, despite the fact she only has a Dundalk maiden win to her name.

The reason for her lofty rating is some seriously good form as a juvenile, when she was placed in both the Debutante and Weld Park Stakes at the Curragh. Indeed, she even started favourite for the latter of those contests, when just touched off by Oaks fifth Caught U Looking, and that form looks rock-solid.

The daughter of Caravaggio was 1-4 to belatedly break her duck at Dundalk in March and she did so with a reasonable degree of authority, although you would have liked to see her stretch away a bit more and she only got an RPR of 76 for the display. The sedate early gallop may have been the reason for that.

It is worrying we haven't seen her since, but she has a touch of class and, if she has trained on from two to three she ought to take a bit of stopping here. Stall five is fine, too, and her trainer Ger Lyons won the race in 2019 with Viadera.

Aidan O'Brien has been playing around with Greenfinch's trip. Having run in a Group 3 at Cork last month over 1m4f, she is back down to a mile here. Her recent effort in the Naas Oaks Trial, when two lengths in front of Fleur De Chine , puts her right in the mix.

Joseph O'Brien sent out Indian Wish to land this event last year and he is triple-handed this time. Adelaise may have done too much too soon in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot and she might prove best of the three if ridden a little less forcefully here.

Joseph O'Brien: won this race last year and runs three this time Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

It is worth noting two of the last three favourites have won this Listed prize, and four in the last decade, so it has been a decent race for punters.

Going update

The ground is quickening all the time at Killarney with a whole host of non-runners on the Tuesday evening card. It is officially good to firm and showers are not expected to hit the track until Wednesday evening with approximately 2-4mm forecast.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Adelaise, Karsavina and Star Galaxy

We're happy with the good draw for Adelaise and she will like this trip on good ground, so we're hoping for a nice run from her. Karsavina ran a little bit below par at Ascot, but we're hoping she can take a step back in the right direction here. Star Galaxy almost sneaked a bit of black type the last day at Navan. She has a nice draw (stall two) so hopefully we can get some with her here.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Fleur De Chine

She's in terrific form and I'd love to run her, but she needs rain. She's a better filly when there is cut in the ground and I just don't think she lets herself down on quick ground.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Flight Of Fancy and Greenfinch

Greenfinch is a consistent filly and she's going back down in trip. We think she won't mind that. We haven't got the cleanest of runs with her just yet so we think coming back to a mile won't do her any harm. Flight Of Fancy won nicely at Limerick and we think the mile will suit her. It would be great to see her pick up some black print here.

