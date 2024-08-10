Charlie Appleby chases more international riches as Arlington Million contender Nations Pride heads three-strong US challenge

Charlie Appleby has become a regular name in US Grade 1 turf races and he turns to consistent globetrotter Nations Pride in his bid for a first success in the lucrative Arlington Million Stakes .

The 1m2f contest, which serves as a 'win and you're in' qualifier for the Breeders' Cup Turf, has been won by British and Irish trainers in the past, but the home team have held sway since David O'Meara's success with Mondialiste in 2016.

Armory, who was aiming to provide Aidan O'Brien a third race success, was the last overseas runner when finishing sixth in 2021, but the Ballydoyle trainer has not had a representative since.

Storms are threatening the Virginia track but Nations Pride has proved his adaptability, with wins in Britain, Germany, Canada, Dubai and the US already to his name in conditions ranging from soft to firm.

Frankie Dettori was on board for the five-year-old's first two starts this year – most recently when he finished second behind stablemate Measured Time in the Manhattan Stakes – but William Buick is back in the saddle and Nations Pride is odds-on to add another pot to his prize-money total of £2.2 million.

"Nations Pride heads to Colonial Downs in great order," said Appleby. "The ground conditions are obviously very changeable, with a tropical storm moving across the area, but he has won with cut in the ground.

"It was pretty slow in the Canadian International last year and he won on soft ground out in Germany, so it's not too big of a concern. He looks the one to beat."

Ancient Rome: will be ridden by Jamie Spencer in US Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The home team is headed by Integration , who was a runaway winner at the track last time out, but Britain fields another candidate in Ancient Rome , who heads back to the US following victory at Kentucky Downs in September. The Charlie Hills-trained five-year-old was just half a length off the unbeaten Quddwah in last month's Summer Mile Stakes and steps back up in trip under Jamie Spencer.

With Buick engaged at Colonial Downs, where Mischief Magic is set to run on the undercard, Appleby turns to top US-based riders Joel Rosario and Flavian Prat at Saratoga, where he has two more shots at Grade 1 glory.

This year's Earl of Sefton winner Ottoman Fleet , successful on his last two starts at Churchill Downs, bids for his breakthrough Grade 1 success in the Fourstardave Handicap (11.16) under Rosario, while Prat rides Legend Of Time in the Saratoga Derby (11.49), which was won by Nations Pride in 2022.

