Can smart bumper winner Queens Gamble make a winning stable debut at Kempton on Monday?

Queens Gamble , who was Oliver Sherwood's leading Cheltenham Festival hope last season, begins her career with Harry Derham on Monday as the three-time winning mare features in the opening 2m novice hurdle at Kempton (12.45 ).

Owned by Alex Frost and Ed Galvin, the five-year-old made five appearances for Sherwood, who retired from training in summer after almost 40 years.

Queens Gamble landed back-to-back Cheltenham bumpers, before finishing second in a Listed contest at Market Rasen in February. She then finished 12th of 21 in the Champion Bumper at the festival, before returning to winning ways over hurdles at Warwick in May.

On having the opportunity to train the daughter of Getaway, Derham said: "It was very kind of Alex and Ed to trust me with her. I know all their family and they're all extremely fond of her, so hopefully I can do her justice. They wanted Johnny [Burke] on her because he won both bumpers and he knows her inside out.

"She's absolutely fine and the good ground at Kempton should suit her. She'll improve for the run and hopefully she can run a nice race. She's won over hurdles already, so we had the option of either carrying a penalty in a mares' race or starting against geldings off level weight."

Derham is operating at a 21 per cent strike-rate in the past two weeks and sends two other runners to Kempton, including fellow yard newcomer Thunder N Lightnin , who was bought for £28,000 at the Goffs UK Spring Sale in May.

The five-year-old makes his first start under rules in the 2m5f novice hurdle (1.50 ), and Derham said: "He's had an awful long time off the track, but he's a lovely horse. I'd be shocked if he was good enough to win a novice hurdle first time out, but he was bought as a chasing prospect.

"He'll be able to win over hurdles at some stage and he's as fit as I can get him at home, so I'll be surprised if he doesn't improve for the run. I'd imagine there will be more to come after a couple of races because he's had so long off."

Derham's final runner on the card is Dargiannini in the 2m5f handicap hurdle (3.00 ), and he added: "He did me proud last season, I really fancy him and I think he'll run really well."

