Can Shagraan regain the winning thread now he returns to the scene of his last success?

Clive Cox saddled subsequent Group 1 winners Supremacy and Golden Horde to win maiden and novice races respectively at Windsor, so it’s evidently a track he targets with his top juvenile talent, and it looked like Shagraan was in that category when he won here last year.

He carried the same colours as Golden Horde to victory in that 6f novice, but that is where the similarities end because Shagraan failed to win another race last season and was subsequently sold out of the Cox stable for 125,000gns. Mick Appleby is his new trainer.

Shagraan might not have made up into a top-class sprinter, but he is definitely a smart one and he proved that when finishing second in Listed company at Newbury almost a year ago.

He has improved since switching to Appleby this season, too, recording his three highest Racing Post Ratings. Among those efforts was a close third behind the Cox-trained winner James’s Delight at Newmarket and a good fifth in a 5f handicap at Royal Ascot last month.

The return to Windsor will definitely suit Shagraan and he is the one to beat, but he might have to take another step forward to deal with another Cox-trained former stablemate here.

Katey Kontent is unbeaten in two starts at Windsor and looked value for further than the winning margin of a nose when successful here in May. She was beaten at York last time, but returns to her favourite course only 3lb higher than for her last win and could upset Shagraan.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Going update

The ground is good to firm following some hot days last week and the track has been watering to maintain those conditions.

Monday is set to start with a sunny morning, before it clouds over in the afternoon ahead of racing. Temperatures will reach 19C.

What they say

Rae Guest, trainer of Aramis Grey

She seems to be in good form and ran well at Haydock last time. That came off a little break and I was pleased with what she showed. She's won at this track before and we hope she can do so again.

Michael Blake, trainer of Under The Twilight She's good at home. They didn't go a gallop the last twice at Newbury and she needs a good pace to aim at. She does well at the track and should hopefully get that strong gallop here. Her draw in stall one is fine and I hope she's got a good chance.

Clive Cox, trainer of Katey Kontent She's shown good course winning form and I thought she did well at York last time when taking on some likely younger improvers. It was a good performance. This is competitive, but she likes the track.

Rod Millman, trainer of Amazonian Dream

He's been running really well at the track all season and Oisin [Murphy] gets on particularly well with him. It's a competitive race with some good prize-money but the track suits him well and we know he likes it. I'm hoping for a good run so we can go back there for the final of the series.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

