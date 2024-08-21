- More
Can Queen Of The Pride buck the trends and land a blow for the older horses in a clash of the generations?
This race has been dominated by the Classic generation in recent seasons. Only two horses older than three have won in the last ten years and they were Arc winners Enable and Alpinista, so that gives you an idea of the size of the task facing the older horses.
Three-year-olds have eight wins and ten places from 47 representatives, compared to two wins and ten places from 31 runners who were aged four or older, but plenty seem to think those trends can be bucked this year because Queen Of The Pride is a warm market leader.
She isn’t the typical older horse as she missed all the Classics last season and did not make her debut until August but, after a low-key year, she is quickly making up for lost time now.
Published on inPreviews
Last updated
