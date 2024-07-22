Can a drop in distance and class do the trick for course specialist Rock Melody?

A cracking Class 5 over the minimum trip with no shortage of contenders.

One of the standouts is Rock Melody , who has recorded three of her five wins at Musselburgh and two over course and distance. One of those victories came from this rating of 73 and two from higher marks, so she is evidently well handicapped.

Rock Melody has been competing in higher grades or over further this year and makes obvious appeal back at this lower level returned to a shorter trip.

Khabib doesn't win that often, but his consistency means he is slow to slide down the weights. However, he was unlucky not to beat Rock Melody over course and distance last July off a 7lb higher mark and his record in Class 5 contests is eyecatching. He has five wins from 11 starts in the grade and won the last time he lined up at this level in November under Ryan Sexton, who is back on board here.

Le Beau Garcon beat Khabib in a Class 4 last time and might be hard to peg back at this sharp course, but he is likely to face plenty of opposition for the lead with Ghathanfar and Albegone also potential front-runners.

With Profitable Edge , who ran well in a higher grade last time, another who likes to get on with it, this race could well set up for a closer.

Race analysis by Gary Savage

Going update

The ground was described as good on Monday, with the chance of rain in the build-up to the start of racing.

What they say

David Easterby, joint-trainer of Le Beau Garcon

We don't want any more rain – if the word soft is in the description we might struggle, but good ground will be all right. We've not overdone it with him this year, and he's in good heart.

Tim Palin, racing manager to Middleham Park Racing, owners of Ziggy's Queen

We're going five furlongs with cheekpieces over a course and distance where she's won previously, so we think there are as many ducks in a row for her as we can get. She's in the right grade and ought to be running well.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Rock Melody and Classy Al

Rock Melody runs well at the track, is in good form and should be thereabouts. She's not that well drawn [three], but she drops in and is played late, so she'll be coming there with her run. Classy Al has a good draw [eight] and the course should suit as he ran one of his best races there behind his half-brother [American Affair] in the Sunday Series [in April].

Tracy Waggott, trainer of Ghathanfar

He's really well and I think he'll run a good race. We're putting the visor back on to give him a bit more help and, as long as he takes to it, I'd be hopeful.

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.