Britain well placed to land the spoils again at Curragh's big weekend but Los Angeles no forlorn hope for Irish Derby home team
It's easy to ascertain the logic behind the battalion of British runners at this weekend's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby festival given the travelling party enjoyed significant success at last month's Irish Guineas meeting with victory in both Classics and it will be hard for the domestic team to defend their home turf again in most of the five Group contests.
The Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes is long odds-on to be exported for the second year running after Jamie Spencer steered Via Sistina to success for George Boughey last season as the likely front four in the market are all based in Britain, with the Ralph Beckett-trained Bluestocking leading the charge.
City Of Troy's absence means that there will be no dual Derby winner to emulate Auguste Rodin last season but we have the next best thing as the second and third from Epsom renew their rivalry on Sunday. Westover (2022) and Hurricane Lane (2021) collected a bronze medal at Epsom before going two places better at the Curragh and Los Angeles has sound claims of repeating the feat as he leads Aidan O'Brien's four-strong squad – but he has to find three and a quarter lengths with Ambiente Friendly.
