Brilliant or terrible and nothing in between: which Quickthorn will show up for this Sandown marathon?

There is little doubt that when Quickthorn is on his game he is one of the best stayers in Britain, but it looks like he is only able to show his best form in the middle of the summer.

Two seasons ago he put together a hat-trick from the months of May to August, including a course-and-distance victory in the Henry II Stakes. He then lost his form completely on his final two starts of the campaign and was beaten by more than ten lengths on each occasion.

Turn the clock back to last season and Quickthorn again peaked in the summer, winning twice from June to August, but his form once again dropped off on his final run of the year. He beat only one home in the Lonsdale Cup at York that day and was beaten 13 and a half lengths.

Quickthorn: star stayer runs at Sandown on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It’s getting to the point where he is either brilliant or terrible and nothing in between, and he was definitely terrible on his seasonal reappearance in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot in May. That ended in a heavy 20-length defeat when last of five behind course specialist Coltrane.

So which Quickthorn will turn up here? Will it be the swashbuckling front-runner who is capable of breaking the hearts of his rivals, or is yet another meek, tired effort on the way?

If he is at his peak they will all have to go some to beat him as on Racing Post Ratings he is 2lb ahead of Trueshan , who is at his best on softer going, while 6lb separates Quickthorn from next best Night Sparkle. A record of 5-9 in the months of June to August suggests the real Quickthorn may show up here.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Quickthorn

He seems in good form. He came back from his last run with ulcers but that's all under control and we're hoping for a good run.

Ian Williams, trainer of Roberto Escobarr He needs to put a couple of poor performances behind him and it's a tough place to start, but we know he likes the track.

Harry Charlton, trainer of Sleeping Lion

All is good with him. If there was a fair amount of rain we'd be unlikely to run, but we'll make that call in the morning. We know he runs well at the track, but it'll be tough to beat Quickthorn and Trueshan if they turn up. He's remarkably consistent for his age and would like a strong pace.

Alan King, trainer of Trueshan

He seems to be in good order and I hope there is rain in the Sandown area as I'd love to run him. He's been ready to go since before Royal Ascot and this looks a nice spot. He takes one or two runs to get him spot on now, but we think he's there and he doesn't carry a penalty. He'll run well if he gets the go ahead.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

