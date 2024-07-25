Big-race clues likely as high-class Ebor hope Burdett Road makes his comeback

This 1m4f handicap is in the rare position of potentially being a trial for this season's Ebor and St Leger.

Three runners have an entry for York’s famous prize, and the two with plausible claims of getting in (a 4lb winner's penalty would aid that) are Burdett Road (30th on the list of Ebor runners) and 2022 Ebor runner-up Alfred Boucher (39th). Insanity (72nd) has too much on his plate to make the cut.

In terms of this race, Insanity’s profile is probably the most compelling. One-time Triumph Hurdle hope Burdett Road has been off the track for six months and Alfred Boucher returns from a 671-day layoff. Insanity is less exposed and produced a cosy enough success when last seen at Windsor despite the neck winning margin.

Holding the most secrets from the handicapper could be Mutaawid. This brother to Mostahdaf is one of two possibles for the Gosdens in the St Leger and is belatedly starting to live up to his pedigree.

It took Mutaawid four runs to break his duck, but he did so in style at Kempton recently in first-time blinkers, combining a good overall time with a rapid 110.4 per cent finishing speed over the final three furlongs. It will take a big effort from third Mount Atlas to reverse that form, even allowing for a 13lb swing.

Mutaawid is not the only one with Classic links as Tabletalk finished tenth in the Derby on his latest outing. We have plenty to learn about Tabletalk, and its tough to gauge whether his opening mark is lenient.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going update

The going is good, good to firm in places after 1mm of rain fell at the track on Wednesday night into Thursday. Some light showers were forecast on Thursday afternoon, but it is set to be dry on Friday.

What they say

James Owen, trainer of Burdett Road

It's lovely to get him back. He's had a good break and we're looking forward to seeing him out again. Silvestre [de Sousa] has come and had a sit on him and he's working nicely. His biggest Flat win came at Ascot and this is a prep run for the Ebor, so hopefully he can run well and give us something to build on from that.

Angus Gold, racing manager to Shadwell Estates, owners of Mutaawid

He had a setback last year and it's taken him a while to settle into the rhythm of racing but we hope he's on the way back up now. He's always shown ability at home. It was nice to see him show it on the track the other day and this is the next step.

Tom Clover, trainer of Tabletalk

He seems well and the form of the Derby is working out well too. We'd love it if they would get a bit of rain and fingers crossed they do as if it tightens up slightly, I could see him running well in himself.

Owen Burrows, trainer of Hosaamm

He's still raw and learning about the game, but he's big, strong and going in the right direction. It's a deep race but we're looking forward to seeing where we stand with him.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Wonder Kid

I think going back on a turning track helps as he just locked on at Newmarket, which probably cost him victory. As he goes up in grade he'll have to race more professionally, but I think he's got that and can run a nice race.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

