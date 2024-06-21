Andy Oliver confident his two Ulster Derby candidates will appreciate extra distance

The BoyleSports Ulster Derby (3.55 ) is always a fiercely competitive handicap and Saturday's contest is no different, although the winner will have to go some to emulate Tower Of London, who went on to win the Dubai Gold Cup in March after last year's runaway success.

Jim Bolger, who has won four of the last ten runnings, relies on Glor Tire. She has been in scintillating form, winning four out of five this year, and Gabriella Hill takes off a useful 10lb.

Aidan O'Brien bids for his third win in four years with Ocean Of Dreams and Psalm. The former bounced back to form when fourth in the Gowran Classic 19 days ago and should relish the 1m5f trip, while Psalm is a consistent sort who should be in the mix.

However, the trophy might be staying in the north as Andy Oliver has two formidable chances in Gibbs Island and Ozark Daze.

Gibbs Island, the mount of 5lb claimer Robert Whearty, was thwarted by Old Faithful on his latest two runs and has to reverse form with the Jessica Harrington-trained Going Remote from last time, but he has always shaped as if a step up in trip would suit.

His brother Live Your Dream stayed 2m2f and Gibbs Island has been done by a turn of foot on his recent outings, so he could flourish over this trip.

Andy Oliver: saddles Gibbs Island and Ozark Daze in the Ulster Derby Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Ozark Daze is unlucky to be a maiden having bumped into some smart rivals, most notably Jan Brueghel at the Curragh last month, and is also bred to appreciate this distance.

Oliver said: "It's a very competitive race. They're both stepping up in trip but we don't think that'll be an issue. Gibbs Island is in at a nice weight and we have a good apprentice on board.

"Ozark Daze has to reverse Cork form with Psalm from a couple of runs ago but he got a bit impeded in running that day. He's been doing nothing wrong but ran into London City, who is now rated 102, and Jan Brueghel, who could be very smart. He's out of a mare who won the Irish St Leger and hopefully this step up in trip will help him."

Danny McLoughlin, 22, has enjoyed a blistering start to his training career with two winners from just 11 runners and he runs Solar Breeze in the BoyleSports Ulster Oaks (3.15 ) over 1m2½f.

The five-year-old was beaten four lengths into sixth in a premier handicap at the Curragh last month and the trainer is hoping for some rain before the off.

"The ground was probably a bit too quick for her at the Curragh but she still ran very well and the form is working out nicely," said McLoughlin. "There's rain forecast on Friday evening through to Saturday, which would suit. If the ground even came up yielding, I'd be expecting a big run."

