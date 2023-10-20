Racing Post logo
Previewstoday
17:30 Newcastle (A.W)

Amo Racing-owned filly sent on 568-mile round trip in an attempt to return to winning ways

Dominic Ffrench Davis: sends one runner to Newcastle on Friday evening
Dominic Ffrench Davis: sends one runner to Newcastle on Friday eveningCredit: Mark Cranham
Dominic Ffrench Davis has sent Elegant Madame on a 568-mile round trip in the hope of seeing her return to winning ways in the 7f fillies’ novice (5.30).

The two-year-old daughter of Inns Of Court made a winning debut on the all-weather at Lingfield in June, before finishing eighth in the Listed Ingabelle Stakes at Leopardstown last month.

Although she only managed to beat one rival home that day, Ffrench Davis found positives from her run and is confident of a bold showing this evening.

He said: "She’s in good order and her work has been good at home.  

"I wasn’t overly disappointed with her run in Ireland because she was running on well at the line. We were possibly flying a bit high with her, but I think at some point in the future she’ll be up to that level.

"There was nothing wrong with the run, she was probably just not up to the class. I think she wants a bit further because it’s quite sharp at Leopardstown and you need to be able to race handy. She didn’t have the early speed to do that and it’s a different test at Newcastle where she’ll be up against a different class of horses."

The Lambourn trainer believes the Amo Racing-owned filly will be better suited to the straight track at Newcastle.

He added: "A straight seven furlongs is not like seven with a turn, you need to get the trip and she’ll get every yard of it. She’ll do her best work late on and hopefully that’ll be good enough."

Spotlight comment

Created decent impression winning on AW at Lingfield on debut (race threw up winners) in June but below that level in Listed event at Leopardstown only run since; leading claims back in this grade.

Silk
Elegant Madame17:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Amongst Elegant Madame’s six rivals is the William Knight-trained Frost Of Dawn, who is one of three debutantes in the contest.

The daughter of Frosted is a half-sister to Kingori, who won over a mile on the all-weather and is trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, and Knight has been impressed with her at home.

He said: "She goes quite nicely and I like her. Whether she lacks the experience today we’ll see, but she’s a nice filly."

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 20 October 2023Last updated 13:00, 20 October 2023
