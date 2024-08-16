Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:40 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:40 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

All about the future as some likely sorts line up at Newbury and the Curragh and Premier League big guns get under way

Will the pep still be in Guardiola's step or is this the season Arteta's Arsenal finally bring home the title to the Emirates? And how might new boys Ipswich, back in the top flight after 22 seasons away, fare in the big league? 

Those questions will all be answered over the next nine months of the Premier League season but let's not get ahead of ourselves. Nothing is won on the opening weekend and this afternoon is much more about looking ahead and laying down a marker for the rest of the campaign as it is talking about trophies and relegation. 

The same could be said about some of the protagonists on the track this afternoon. Traditionally this Saturday is not one of the standouts of the Flat season. The fact only Newbury carries Premier status tells you as much, but when it comes to clues for what is still to come this season, it is often an informative staging post. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers