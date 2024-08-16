All about the future as some likely sorts line up at Newbury and the Curragh and Premier League big guns get under way

Will the pep still be in Guardiola's step or is this the season Arteta's Arsenal finally bring home the title to the Emirates? And how might new boys Ipswich, back in the top flight after 22 seasons away, fare in the big league?

Those questions will all be answered over the next nine months of the Premier League season but let's not get ahead of ourselves. Nothing is won on the opening weekend and this afternoon is much more about looking ahead and laying down a marker for the rest of the campaign as it is talking about trophies and relegation.

The same could be said about some of the protagonists on the track this afternoon. Traditionally this Saturday is not one of the standouts of the Flat season. The fact only Newbury carries Premier status tells you as much, but when it comes to clues for what is still to come this season, it is often an informative staging post.