Aidan O'Brien unleashes Derby hope Illinois in search of a fifth Criterium de Saint-Cloud

Aidan O'Brien already trains the top three in the 2024 Derby market and three could become four if Illinois can supplement his stylish success in a Curragh maiden in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud (12.58).

The son of Galileo, a brother to the useful Venice Beach, is 25-1 with some firms for next year's Epsom Classic behind stablemates City Of Troy, Henry Longfellow and Diego Velazquez.

Illinois is bidding to become the fifth winner of the Criterium de Saint-Cloud to come out of Ballydoyle, with Ballingarry (2001), Alberto Giacometti (2002), Fame And Glory (2008) and Recital (2010) all featuring on the roll of honour.

It is only a fortnight since Illinois won his maiden, a performance his trainer was particularly pleased with, while he was also impressed by what his other representative, Los Angeles , achieved on his debut at Tipperary.

O'Brien said: "We're very happy with Illinois. We were delighted with the way he won his maiden, he was nicely on top at the line. We haven't done a whole lot with him since the Curragh but anything he has done, he has done well and we're looking forward to getting him back out again.

"Los Angeles is a nice Camelot colt who won nicely at Tipperary. We hope there is more to come from him too."

There is another O'Brien represented as Aidan's son Joseph runs Islandsinthestream , who chased home Henry Longfellow in the National Stakes before winning a valuable mile race at Longchamp last time.

Bracken's Laugh beat the 92-rated King's Gambit on his sole start at Newbury and trainer Richard Hughes felt that performance warranted a place in a race like this.

Hughes said: "We couldn't have started him off in a better novice race first time out and he went and did the job. He'll come on a lot for that run, he goes on the ground and should be bred to stay, so why not give it a go. He deserves to be there."

Moore on Navy Seal in International

The other Group 1 on the Saint-Cloud card is the Criterium International (1.33 ), a race O'Brien has won five times with Mount Nelson (2006), Jan Vermeer (2009), Roderic O'Connor (2010), Johannes Vermeer (2015) and Van Gogh (2020).

Navy Seal is the choice of Ryan Moore over stablemate Portland , but O'Brien admitted to being disappointed with his most recent effort in the Beresford Stakes when a beaten favourite into fourth behind Deepone.

He said: "I suppose we were a bit disappointed by Navy Seal at the Curragh and we feel that probably wasn't his true running. We think he's better than that and he's been in good form at home since. Portland has plenty of experience and he's learning. He likes to be held up and come at horses."

Sunway: represents David Menuisier in the Criterium International Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The form of the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster hasn't worked out too badly and the runner-up that day was Sunway , who bids to give his trainer David Menuisier a fourth Group 1.

Menuisier said: "The form of his Champagne Stakes second has worked out well with Rosallion winning the Group 1 Lagardere on different ground and Mountain Bear winning a Listed race. The ground is a plus for him, as will be the step up in trip, so he should have everything in his favour. There's some decent opposition but he goes there in the best possible shape."

Not since Thewayyouare in 2007 has Andre Fabre won the Criterium International, but he will fancy his chances of getting back on the scoresheet with Alcantor, an emphatic winner of a Group 3 over a mile here last time.

